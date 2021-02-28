Why Beijing Controls Jack Ma’s Rogue Ant Group IPO





Nan Li is an associate professor at the Antai College of Economics & Management at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. John D. Van Fleet supports Antai College’s industry relationships.

When Alibaba’s Jack Ma claimed in the famous Tantram on October 24 that “China’s risk is not a systematic financial risk, but a risk of a non-existent financial system,” the system took him for a few weeks. I responded by sending it to the room. time out.

After effectively evaporating more than half of the $ 35 billion expected from the currently suspended Ant Group IPO, China announced another regulatory upgrade in January, reorganizing Ant Group into a financial holding company. .. Internet banking, insurance, wealth management and other financial intermediary services are properly separated by the Chinese wall as they need more relevant explanations.

Apart from recent excitement, two structurally important points remain. First, the unregulated Ant business model can create systemic risk at the global level. Second, Ant’s leadership sought to escape proper financial sector regulatory oversight by removing the word “finance” from its name shortly before applying for an IPO in July 2020.

The 2008 financial crisis was a model of improperly regulated loan origination to distribution, where loan originators sell loans to various third parties, but with moral hazard, conflicts of interest, and predatory lending issues. Showed to cause.

In fact, a key element of Ant’s business development is OTD, which encourages consumers to borrow in ways that, if left unregulated, can lead to predatory lending, and their lending obligations. Was packaged as an asset-backed security and sold to an investment trust. And money market funds.

In addition to asset-backed securities, Ant has diversified credit risk through microloans through joint lending agreements with small city or local commercial banks, another form of the OTD model. In these contracts, Ant provided less than 10% of its capital, but maintained more than 50% of its earnings and decided whether to lend to a particular borrower and the terms of the loan.

In such an environment, Ant may have had little incentive to manage risk, but there were many incentives to scale up lending until regulatory intervention.

According to the IPO prospectus, Ant accounts for more than 50% of China’s total mobile payments transaction volume, processes approximately $ 18 trillion in digital payments transactions in the year to June 2020, and has more than 1 billion active people. Serving users. Ant was 1.7 trillion. As of June 2020, the yuan ($ 265 billion) of consumer loans on the balance sheet is higher than any bank in China’s credit card debt balance.

If left untouched, OTD-style business models not only seduce Chinese consumers to take on unpaid debt, but also crush small and medium-sized commercial banks and have a significant negative impact on China’s entire financial system. There is a possibility. Therefore, the rest of the world. In other words, the risk is avoided.

In July 2020, shortly before applying for an IPO, Ant Financial abandoned the word “finance” and renamed it Ant Group, as well as Shanghai STAR, not the Shanghai or Shenzhen exchange where the financial institution is listed. I tried to go public. , Created as a replacement for tech innovators.

However, in their own view, less than 10% of Ant’s revenue comes from true innovation, and more than 90% of its revenue comes from standard financial services such as payments, loan issuance and asset management services. Thing. While the increased efficiency of technology contributes to a small portion of Ant’s business revenue, it argues for the mantle of technology companies and in doing so seeks to circumvent proper regulatory oversight.

Chinese women show scores for Zhima Credit, a credit rating service backed by Ant Group. Over 90% of Ant’s revenue comes from standard financial services. © Imagine china / AP

Another reason Ant avoids proper classification in the economy is that it was able to raise IPO prices. Technology companies typically trade at about three times the price-earnings ratio of financial companies, so a reasonably priced IPO will eliminate about $ 20 billion in fantasy valuations from Ant’s projected IPO profits.

Ant, Tencent Holdings, and other mobile wallet providers in China will reduce transaction costs, facilitate the exchange of goods and services, significantly drive economic growth, and change the world to help even fight COVID-19. Introduced innovation.

In addition, they and some of the largest commercial banks can improve the efficiency of credit risk assessment and management by allowing Internet-based information technology to effectively collect and analyze data to reduce uncertainty about SMEs. Demonstrated. But despite the opposite dangerous claim, you can have both FinTech innovation and appropriate regulatory safeguards. “This time is different” is a famous word that has historically been accompanied by speculative bubbles and usually predicts that pop.

Regulating modern fintech is a novel exercise. In recent months, Chinese regulators have done more than just curb fraudulent players in financial markets. Regulators are also on the pioneering path to robust and relevant fintech surveillance that regulators in other markets can learn.

The goal is to better address the funding needs of SMEs, one of the most important engines driving innovation and economic growth. Information technology applied to the financial sector should improve the performance of all stakeholders. He suggested that the Chinese system proposed by Ma did not exist, and worked to protect China as well as the world from potential economic turmoil and help FinTech today serve its intended purpose.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos