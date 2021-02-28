Genshin Impact reveals Hu Tao in a new, eerie trailer





Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo has finally announced Pyro polearm user Hu Tao as the next character release for the game in a new eerie trailer.

Genshin Impact has finally confirmed that Hu Tao will be the next character to appear in the game with the release of a new trailer. Rumors and leaks surrounding Hu Tao have spread since the release of Genshin Impacts, which is currently running the 1.3 update, last month or so, including Xiao and the Lantern Rite Festival.

When the 1.3 update for Genshin Impact was announced and released, developer MiHoYo only announced Xiao as the only character released for the update. This was quite unusual as previous updates introduced at least two characters, including Update 1.2’s Albedo and Gagne. For this reason, fans wanted at least one other character to be announced and released before the 1.3 update was over. This hope was finally confirmed by the developers.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Genshin Impact Version 1.4 Character Leak: Is Ayaka playable?

MiHoYo has released a new trailer confirming the release of HuTao, ​​which provides fans with a preview of the character’s background, voice, and personality. According to the official website, Hu Tao is the 77th director of the Royal Funeral Home, technically the boss of her Zonris, despite appearing to be Rex Lapis and former Geo Archon. She is a Pyro element character who uses polearms as the weapon of choice and will be the second character released using the weapon type. Her trailer also shows off her very cheerful and playful personality, in contrast to her position as funeral home director.

The official website also reveals some of HuTaos’s talents whose animations have been leaked most recently. Her assault sees a spear assault, similar to polearm user Xiangling in another game. Her elemental skills and bursts make her one of the most unique characters in the game. The former consumes a little health to increase damage, while the latter recovers hit points while damaging enemies in a large area around them. Therefore, using both at the same time is important for maintaining HuTao’s damage output while maintaining good health.

Hu Tao is arguably one of the most eccentric characters to date, and those who have been eagerly waiting for her to be confirmed as the final character release of the Genshin Impacts 1.3 update can finally rest assured. Currently, Hu Tao fans will have to wait a few more days to get new Pyro polearm users when the current Keqing banner is released after the end of next week.

Next: The exact age of Genshin Impact Dirk & Amber calculated by the player

Source: MiHoYo

Where Fortnite’s Surface Hub is located

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos