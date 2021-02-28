iOS 14 found in incredible 86% of new iPhones





Apple’s latest iPhone and iPad firmware adoption is pretty impressive.

The vast majority of iPhone and iPad users only got iOS 14 and iPad OS 14 five months ago in September, but the adoption certainly doesn’t look like relatively new firmware.

According to the newly released Apple numbers published on the company’s App Store Developer page, iOS 14 is already installed on 80% of active iPhones and 86% of iPhones deployed in the last four years. IPadOS 14, on the other hand, is installed on 70% of active iPads and 84% of iPads deployed in the last four years.

Calculate numbers

Apple numbers were measured by visiting the App Store on February 24, 2011. This means that the data is still being estimated a bit. However, if anyone has accurate data about Apple firmware, it’s Apple.

As a means of comparison, analytics firm Mixpanel estimates that current iOS 14 adoption is around 88.7%. Mixpanel does not offer the same breakdown for all active devices compared to new phones sold in the last four years.

The numbers can vary slightly, but both highlight how rapidly iOS 14 is being adopted by Apple users.

Of the older operating systems used, Apple claims that about 12% of active iPhone users are still running the iOS 13 version. On the other hand, only 2% are running older versions of iOS. The figure also claims that 14% of active iPads are running iPad OS 13 and 16% are older versions.

The adoption of iOS 14 and iPad OS 14 is impressive on both devices, but the high adoption of iOS 14 may be related to how often people use their devices. Some people use the iPad every day, but many also use it as a secondary device next to the iPhone they use every day.

Therefore, users need to make sure that their iPhone is updated and running the latest operating system with the latest features, rather than the iPad.

No version specified

Apple hasn’t disclosed which specific version of iOS 14 or iPad OS 14 you’re using. Apple’s latest update for both iOS and iPad OS was version 14.4, released in late January.

iOS and iPad OS 14.5 are currently in beta and will be released in the near future. iOS 14.5 adds some important security updates that allow users to set various default music players and unlock devices with Face ID while wearing a mask.

8 best new features in iOS 14

iOS 14 has many new features. Here is the best thing you need to know.

About the author Luke Dormehl (88 articles published)

Luke has been a fan of Apple since the mid-1990s. His main interest in technology is smart devices and the intersection of technology and liberal arts.

Subscribe to other Luke Dormehl newsletters

Join our newsletter for technical tips, reviews, free e-books and exclusive sales.

Another step!

Please check your email address in the email you sent.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos