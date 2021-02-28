Israel should take advantage of that innovation to become a world problem solver





Competition between the United States and China will play an important role in shaping the future of the international order in the coming years. However, global challenges and trends such as climate change, health and food security determine its fate. In a situation of increasing uncertainty and challenges, the success of foreign policy depends on understanding, integrating and dealing with them.

This new geopolitical reality not only brings uncertainty, but also great opportunities for small and medium-sized countries. The new game is no longer just traditional power, measured by demographics, economics and military spending.

Instead, the international system is moving to think in terms of influence. While superpowers are busy with competition, small powers establish bilateral and multilateral connections, act as connections between key stakeholders at various levels and regions, and increase their influence and importance on the international arena. It has potential.

For a small country like Israel, it thinks from a problem-solving perspective, defines areas of cooperation, invests in existing capabilities, and strengthens its influence and status, and of foreign policy to take advantage of these new opportunities. It means building an effective strategy as an integral part on the global stage.

One of the global challenges of greatest concern is food security. Industrialization, changing consumption, and ecological considerations pose new challenges – COVID-19 and the upcoming economic crisis make it more urgent to find solutions to these imminent problems. As an innovative leader in both food and agricultural technology, Israel can play an important role in addressing these challenges at home and abroad.

Israel evolved into an “emerging country” over a decade ago. Its business approach, focused on agricultural development, has transformed Israel into a world leader in food and agricultural technology. Israel has established itself in growth areas that are experiencing an increasing trend in investment. Since the onset of that transformation, hundreds of new start-ups in food and agricultural technology have helped put Israeli innovation at the center of the world stage. Nonetheless, the Israeli food and agricultural technology ecosystem continues to develop and grow, especially in academia, incubators and accelerators, VC funds, and governments. For example, as part of a government plan to establish a food technology hub in the northern part of the country, a consortium that includes investors such as OurCrowd and food companies such as Tnuva has promised to invest more than $ 100 million. Or venture capitalists like Erel Margalit have successfully formed a partnership with global food giant Mars to create research and create research.

The Israeli Development Center shows the potential of Israel in the future.

The very nature of the Israeli technology system – SMEs with lots of innovative ideas but no market are suitable for Israeli companies to adapt to the specific needs and demands of other countries and larger markets. Means. By challenging traditional agricultural techniques, Israel will (i) increase food security, reduce its dependence on imports, (ii) become a net exporter of new solutions as well as products, and (iii) produce. You can enhance your productivity and help you innovate and move to knowledge. Base economy. Not only can Israel provide solutions to food security challenges in developing countries, but it can also answer many food strategies in developed countries.

One of the many examples is the drip irrigation and desalination technology that Israel has become famous for. These technologies are essential to ensure food security and are essential for developed countries with water and arable land challenges. Examples are prospering from bilateral projects between India and China to multilateral projects between Masyaf (International Development Cooperation Agency of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Italy and Senegal.

The world we live in is changing rapidly. Despite its small size, Israel is a regional power, demonstrating its innovative ability and competitive advantage in addressing a variety of food and agricultural issues. The lack of regional alliances and hostility towards Israel has limited the ability to export to where these innovations are most needed.

The Abraham agreement and the changing diplomatic situation are changing that. To take advantage of the new opportunities presented, Israel needs to strengthen its food and agricultural technology industry and ecosystem by focusing on its very capabilities that have driven cybersecurity, innovation and cutting-edge technology. There is.

Israel participates in existing international projects, including a partnership between the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, which has regional agreements, including cooperation with the Arabs, to use its innovative solutions as a diplomatic tool. , Need to start a new international project. Countries on development issues facing the Middle East and African countries. By developing and cooperating with solutions to some of the most important challenges facing countries around the world, Israel is not only in an international advantage, but also with the traditional divisions of the past. Can create very different new alliances and partnerships.

Israel has innovative technology and experience, and as the world situation changes, there are opportunities. Knowledge of agricultural technology can address several issues at once, including addressing the pressing issues of food security, building new partnerships and positioning Israel as a regional and international problem solver.

Lea Landman is responsible for the Diplomacy 2030 Program at the Abayvan Institute for International Diplomacy at the Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center.

Esther Walker is a research assistant at the Diplomacy 2030 Program at the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy.

