Bungy retires from sunset. This is great for players.





In response to player criticism, Bungie has abolished Destiny 2’s Sunsetting system. This forced players to abandon their beloved weapons after a few seasons.

After listening to community feedback and evaluating its options, Bungie decided to discontinue Destiny 2’s controversial sunset system. This change in course allows players to continue using their favorite weapons and equipment without fear of becoming unusable after a few seasons.

With the Beyond Light expansion release, Destiny 2 introduced an infusion capping system (also known as Sunset). This will eventually eliminate the gear from the previous season. Although not completely removed from the game, items can no longer be injected to match the power level of the new loot, making them almost useless for meaningful content.

In Bungie’s 2021 Update: The Road to the Witch Queen, the development team elaborated on what players can expect after 2021. The most important of these was the announcement that sunset was nearing its end. Bungie initially implemented Sunsetting as a way to ensure that the meta would shift continuously, but many players were frustrated by having to stop using their favorite gear.

Sunset was a real concern as the pool of available weapons and armor that bounced across the planet, in addition to quest lines, activities, strikes, and raids, was already diminishing. Even if the player has already acquired gear, it has already been suppressed or will soon be suppressed. It raised some legitimate questions to the player. What’s the point of spending a lot of time and effort getting a particular gear if it only loses value after a few seasons?

Thankfully, the Destiny 2 community is as loud as Bungie responds to their feedback. Weapons and armor that are already at sunset are not expected to win, but additional equipment will not go through this process. This is reassuring given the player’s longing for weapons such as the Falling Guillotine and Gnawing Hunger. These weapons did not reach next year’s extension, The Witch Queen, before sunset.

The end of the sunset also ensures that players have a good assortment of different types of weapons they can trust when attempting content subject to negative mission modifiers such as Knightfall Strike and Solo Lost Sector. Will be. Variety is the spice of life and is often the key to survival in Destiny 2 as mission modifiers and weapon mods change weekly.

The sunset wasn’t exciting to the community, but it’s nice to see the bungee accepting criticism and making adjustments. It would have been easy to stick to the gun and ensure that the player spends time in-game to replace the lost gear, but that wouldn’t have given devsin a good light. Bungy says he’s still looking at ways to keep Meta from stagnation, but he’s looking for an alternative road to reach that destination and will address this issue until the Witch Queen launches. I promised that there would be no changes for.

