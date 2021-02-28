10 Best Google Chrome Extensions for Productivity





There is a very good chance that the most productive people you know are not only naturally organized and efficient. Instead, they may be using an entire suite of tools to help them get going. The Google Chrome extension is an example of a tool that can help with productivity issues. These miniature software programs run in your browser to add new and useful features.

We are looking at the best Google Chrome extensions to be more productive. Additional Bonus: All of these are completely free to use.You probably don’t need all of them, but activate a few carefully chosen, and people may wonder how you can be so productive.

Image: Screenshot / Auto Text Expander 2

If you often type the same thing at work or play, this extension can save you a lot of time and greatly increase your productivity. Auto Text Expander 2 is a handy tool that helps you easily create custom keyboard shortcuts to expand and replace text as you type. You can program your email address, company name, and even the full text that will be automatically added to online content throughout the Internet when the app is activated. For example, if you enter “mc @”, the document will display “[email protected]”.

Image: Screenshot / Checker Plus

If you think you’re wasting a lot of time on email, you should consider this handy tool. This will get you a fully customized Gmail notification pop-up, keeping you up to date with what’s happening in your inbox and eliminating the need to open your email in a separate tab. Clicking on this extension’s icon will bring up a preview window in your inbox, where you can easily see the first few messages in your inbox, read emails without opening Gmail or distracting, or You can listen to it or delete it.

Image: Screenshot / Dualless

This extension is an absolute blessing for those who can actually use a dual monitor setup but can’t afford it or have no space to set it up. Dualless is called the “poor man’s dual monitor solution”. Double your productivity by splitting your browser window into two on one screen at a ratio that suits your needs, such as 3: 7, 4: 6, 5: 5, 6: 4, 7: 3. I can. It’s an impressive free tool.

Image: Screenshot / Pomodoro Timer & To Do List

This extension increases your productivity by teaching you how to better manage your time at work. This is a timer that helps divide the day into 30 minute increments, based on the theory behind Francesco Cirillo’s “Pomodoro technique”. Set a timer for 25 minutes of intense work. When the timer expires, take a break for 5 minutes. Then restart the process.

Image: Screenshot / Google Tone

Google Tone is a purely technical magic. Instead of copying and pasting and then sending, you can send the URL with just one click. This extension creates a special sound signature that other computer microphones can identify as a URL. Broadcast this unique sound code using your computer’s speakers. All computers that can “listen” to this code (and are in the same physical location as you or in a video or audio call) also receive the audio and convert it to the URL you want to share.

Image: Screenshot / Grammar

As Grammarly states, misspellings and grammatical mistakes can affect your credibility. It takes valuable time to go back and do the spell check work. Consider installing this extension to automatically correct text when typing in Gmail, Google Docs, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, WordPress, and millions of other sites. Underline words that are misspelled in red and flag them for grammatical mistakes and punctuation misuse. It even analyzes how concise your text is.

Image: Screenshot / noisli

The sounds you hear while you work can seriously interfere with or improve your work process. The Noisli extension helps you create soundscapes to block and focus on offensive ambient sounds. A variety of natural sounds, such as rain, waves, forests, and flickering flames, create gentle sounds to enhance your concentration. Or there is even a noisy coffee shop if there is a train sound and it suits you.

Image: Office editing of screenshots / documents, spreadsheets, slides

This clever little tool is ideal for anyone who has bought a Google Drive way of life. You can save time by viewing and editing Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files using Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides without having to install Office on your computer. When you’re done viewing and editing, you can save each file to its original Office format or convert it to a document, spreadsheet, or slide.

Image: Screenshot / stayFocusd

StayFocusd prevents you from wasting time on websites that ruin your time management efforts. If you need to focus on your production, you can add the URL of a site that you know will be used for procrastination. You can then set a limit on the amount of time you can spend each day on each site. When that time limit is reached, StayFocusd will block the site for the rest of the day.

Image: Screenshot / Zoom Scheduler

The Zoom Chrome extension allows all users to schedule Zoom cloud meetings directly from Google Calendar. With the click of a mouse, you can start an instant meeting on the fly or schedule a future meeting. When you set up a meeting, the URL is sent via a Google Calendar invitation. Anyone invited can join with a single click.

