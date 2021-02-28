Nintendo is focused on researching “fun” technology, says the president





With the recent launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S consoles, the graphics topic has once again been hotly debated among game enthusiasts. It’s no wonder that many gamers are paying more attention to this today, as companies are encouraging this story by constantly throwing technical specifications for both hardware and games. However, there is one company that is almost out of the realm of that debate, by design. Of course, the company is Nintendo.

Since the advent of the Wii and DS in the mid-2000s, Nintendo has virtually succumbed to the power races that have always existed in the realm of home video game consoles. Since then, BigN hasn’t really deviated from this path. If anything, it’s just been devoted to it for years. Recent words from the company’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, only prove this further. In an interview with Nikkei, Furukawa explained that Nintendo’s top priority when researching new technologies was to make sure it was “something fun.”

Mr. Furukawa talked about the rise of other technologies such as smartphones, cloud gaming, and streaming, and excluded his remarks. Furukawa acknowledges that technological advances affect the gaming experience. That’s why Nintendo is looking at technologies that “can be the starting point for something fun.”

As mentioned earlier, there is a shift from the Wii and DS era to pursuing the concept of fun rather than power. Not only were both systems significantly less powerful than their competitors, but they were also completely unique takes for home and handheld systems, respectively. Nintendo’s focus was to connect people through simple motion controls using the Wii and add a new perspective with dual screens using the DS. The Wii U, 3DS, and now Switch have continued Nintendo’s clear trend to seek new ways to change the concept of gameplay head-on.

According to this statement by Furuakuwa, the next system after the switch could even be a completely different idea. The hybrid design did work very well for Nintendo, but obviously it doesn’t necessarily mean sticking to the concept forever. However, for now, we know that Nintendo is focusing on embodying switch life for the foreseeable future. So every time the next console comes out, it won’t be super at least immediately.

[VIA – VIA 2]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos