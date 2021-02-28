J Balvin joins Katy Perry and Post Malone on Pokemon compilation album





J Balvin will soon release new music and will also release The Pokémon Company.

Post Malone Headliner Pokemon Day 25th Anniversary Virtual Concert At the end of Saturday (February 27th), a slightly vague end card with the names of Balvin and Katy Perry appeared on the screen. Rolling Stone learns that both Barbin and Perry, announced in January as the face of the Pokemon Celebration P25 campaign, are creating original songs as part of a 14-track album called Pokemon 25: Album. I did. It includes music by 11 different Universal Music Group (UMG) artists and will be released on Capitol Records in the fall.

On a phone call with Rolling Stone in Miami, Balvin said his song wasn’t over yet, but it’s close. Reggaeton superstars have added that they are sifting through the sounds of Pokemon games and television episodes to create a smash single that appeals to fans of both him and the world of Pikachu. “We’re going to come up with a crazy song that will reach everyone’s ears,” Balvin tells Rolling Stone. “If you just want a fan base, it’s easy to write a Pokemon song, but we’re not relaxed. We want everyone to have a Pokemon feel.”

Fans already thought that Perry sang a song on her sleeve when the promotional clip contained her voice singing the word “electricity,” but that wasn’t official until now.

The album news arrives two days after Post Malone dropped the cover of Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You.” “I’ve always been a fan of the band and Darius, [this song is] It was one of my favorites and it was a lot of fun to cover, “Post Malone told Rolling Stone in a statement. “This song was released 25 years ago. It was also when Pokemon started.”

Rolling Stone couldn’t contact Katy Perry in time for the story, but Capitol Music Group’s soundtrack and A & R Executive Vice President Anton Monstead, who is leading the project, said the song wasn’t there yet. Developed while saying he heard an early demo, he emphasized that he immediately wanted to play it over and over again. “It’s a sign that you’re sitting on something great, and that’s exactly the song” Katy Perry. ” He says fans don’t have to understand the Pokemon connections to enjoy it. “Katy Perry gives off the joy and playfulness that is synonymous with the Pokemon brand,” said JC Smith, senior director of consumer marketing at the Pokemon Company.

Perry, Balvin, and one other superstar whose identity is still obscured, have a P25 music video along the way and an “exclusive collection of merchandise celebrating each artist and Pokemon on their 25th anniversary.” .. There isn’t much additional information about the other songs, but UMG representatives confirmed that Post Malone had the only cover. The rest of the album will be filled with originals by “some of the busiest new artists from around the world”.

The representative was unable to comment when specifically asked if Asian artists were involved, especially given that Pokemon is a Japanese company.

Balvin describes Pokemon as a religion for many. “In a beautiful way … they love it, they know what they want, and they know all the details about the game,” he says.

He hopes that his song, produced by close collaborators Tiny and Sky, will be completed in the coming weeks. Balvin explains that he is very careful about the process. He wants to respect the core fan base while making the song publicly friendly and, of course, cool. He wants people to hear songs out of context and be blown away when they understand the relationship.

Balvin says his involvement is not just a business. Born in 1985, he was 10 or 11 years old when the franchise started. He plays Pokemon games on a gray Game Boy and lovingly recalls learning more about the character’s personality through television shows. “I never do anything that doesn’t translate into my identity,” he says.

Balvin was originally told to write a song last year, but during the fierce blockade of Covid-19 and the social and political protests that shook the world in 2020, he said, “the atmosphere was very wrong.” say. And it took him about three months to get back to normal. “We were like,’Start from scratch in 2021 and do it right,'” he recalls.

The lyrics of the song are written entirely in Spanish, and Balvin is excited about it. “The globalization of our music in Spanish is getting bigger and bigger.” He says he wants Spanish songs to be the biggest on the record, and what that means for the Latin community. The idea of ​​what to do motivates him.

In this music and other projects he’s currently working on, Balvin says, “I’m looking for different ways to enhance our culture and lifestyle, not just me,” and develop different creative muscles. I added that I love it. (For example, another Nike Jordan is not out of the question.) “I know the situation the whole world is facing and I’m trying to find a way to connect with the world. We need to connect with people. “He says.

“Exploring, meeting diverse people and groups of Pokemon, overcoming obstacles, and working together to achieve something great is a core element of Pokemon,” says Pokemon Company Smith. “Early, our creative discussion focused on finding artists who would bring the fun and feelings of escaping into the world of Pokemon.”

Parliamentary Monsted points out that the project is a soundtrack on its own, not a soundtrack. “What we’re doing is a bit unusual … it has nothing to do with a single cinematic experience. Through these songs, we reflect the values, ethics, and feel of the Pokemon world. And each one. I think they will build up on each other to tell the story. “

He states that the Capitol has worked with Pokemon to develop a “creative brief” for artists for several months. “We wanted to give them maximum creative freedom to create something that is their own interpretation … and at the same time, you need to put some kind of parameter in place. I I know this as a creative person. If anyone says,’Go and tell me a story. This is an endless time and blank page. Just go and do something good. “I never do that.” In a brief description, he used an approach similar to what he has to commission a movie song. Ultimately, the album reflects “different genres and different perspectives” and focuses on universal concepts such as “positive realization of competition, growth and training produces results”.

Monstead adds that having a history with Pokemon was an important factor. He said the Capitol was blessed with enough time to be hard to come by in his business, and his team was able to study and scrutinize the artists with this project in mind. “If we can’t find an organic and realistic relationship between an artist and Pokemon, what we end up fearing is an editorial record that has nothing to do with the world,” he says, and the audience sniffs out injustice. I am good at it. “We have to show that respect to the audience, or they won’t believe us next time.”

At the time of the production process, the final artists were geographically dispersed and integrated by technology. “There is a very digital recording on our side,” says Monsted. He confirms that the artist had to rely on Zoom and FaceTime to get this project to the finish line.

Submitting and releasing music is just one of several finish lines. According to Monsted, P25 is “always on activation for a year” with a wide variety of experiences and surprises.

When asked if the Pokemon Company plans to use the music from the album in future Pokemon projects such as TV shows, movies, advertisements, events and games, Smith said the song was a 25th anniversary “capsule celebration”. Explained that it was intended. “There are no other uses planned at this time, but Pokemon is so surprised that we can’t say we have to think about something.”

