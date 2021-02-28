Vancouver Education Company Partners with Google





Simbi provides an online platform for reading and listening to stories read by people around the world

The Vancouver company, which provides a platform to help children learn to read, has entered into a temporary partnership with Google.

Aaron Friedland, a graduate of the University of British Columbia, is a co-founder of Simbi. This program helps students motivate students to read by recording their voices and sharing narrated stories to help others learn to read. According to the release, Simbi is used by more than 130,000 learners worldwide.

Recently, Simbi was selected to join 11 other North American startups in Google’s 10-week digital accelerator program. The program is designed to help voice technology start-ups take their business to the next level.

Friedland explains that this short partnership will allow Simbi to reach more users by introducing more languages ​​to online software and using artificial intelligence to improve data efficiency. ..

“There are a lot of people narrating books about symbi, and it can be very difficult to approve all of this content,” Friedland said. “We will be able to build systems faster to understand where people come from, to recognize accent data, and to recognize performance and proficiency data.”

Whether it’s a product team or a data and voice AI team, working with Google’s talented team is great for us to really optimize what Simbi can really do with voice. It’s an opportunity. “

Friedland said Symbi did not track individual student data, but aggregated and displayed the information, and Symbi was not interested in selling the data.

Friedland created Symbi when he was young and was told that he would never learn to read because of dyslexia. He went to UBC to study economics after proving that the denialists were wrong using the new technology of the time to read and listen to books.

While earning a master’s degree, he wondered if the same approach he taught reading could be used in rural Uganda. He launched the program and even though Friedland’s treatise on the project was completed, it turned out to be a huge success that North Americans still wanted to read for Symbi. About two years later, Simbi was still active and the team expanded to include co-founder Alex Gillis and 24 others.

Not only does Simbi help children abroad, the program is also used in British Columbia classrooms. Friedland explained that teachers can use Simbi as an online library in the classroom. Simbi also has a learning management system that allows teachers to create assignments and perform fluent benchmarks. What grade level are students reading?

“Simbi greatly automates this process of motivating students to understand and read the positive impact of their voice,” Friedland said.

Simbi is another method used to preserve languages ​​that have been spoken since ancient times.

“One of the most beautiful achievements of Symbi and its creation was working with local indigenous peoples and indigenous communities in British Columbia,” said Friedland. “Today, Sinbi works with 36 communities, indigenous schools, where elders narrate books to Sinbi, so that only children in schools who want to learn these languages Instead, you can read and listen to fluent narrators. It’s the right accent, but it’s preserved and protected when and when those elders finally convey their voice. “

Simbi works with a Vancouver-based sister charity called the Simbi Foundation, co-founded by Ran Sommer. The Foundation is building a solar power class from a shipping container used at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

