Donna Wilczek of Coupa Softwares says it will build a culture of innovation.





Donna Wilczek is Coupa Software’s Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Innovation, a business spending management firm with annual revenues of $ 15 million to over $ 100 million.

Donna describes Coupa as a company that helps customers manage all the dollars they spend. Based in San Mateo, the company aims to reduce the risk and potential for fraud and increase the value of every $ 1 the company earns.

Today, everyone is moving towards the same goal of making their customers successful, creating the industry, doing the right thing, and earning their value. Donna says the reason for creating this type of company actually leads to successful customers.

Talking about her 10-year journey with Coupa, Donna says, I believe in values. These values ​​of the company make it great. It’s this culture of everyone, every colleague.

In this latest episode of the Prime Venture Partners podcast, Donna talks to Prime Venture Partners’ managing partner Sanjay Swami about building a culture of innovation, moving to a public company, and more.

Donna Wilczek, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Innovation at Coupa Software [Image Credit: Prime Venture Partners]

Maintaining culture according to the size of the company

Donna says weeding is a very important aspect of finding the right people for them and hiring them for those qualities that match what you are doing.

People who join the company early on are very important to the success of the company and need to have the motivation, the hustle and bustle, and the ability to get things done. Weeding is difficult, but through honest conversation and coaching, you (the company and its employees) can achieve the same goals, otherwise you can make good decisions for the company, she said. I will add.

IPO preparation

Start thinking right away. Live and start working as if you were a public company. There is no goal that can be paraphrased. Really, try to get into that discipline of making sure you’re trying to do, you do. Have a good conversation with your customers and don’t get caught up in the revenue issues that promise a lot. Let’s start early with discipline. Discipline builds that culture, Donna explains.

It’s very difficult to change the culture of a company just before an entrepreneur decides to go public.

You have to start practicing it right away. Know what standards you want to adhere to. She adds that she begins to practice proper hygiene, proper practices, and proper models.

Retaining large customers, daily operations, innovation

Donna urges entrepreneurs to start with the idea that they will not produce realistic and practical innovation unless they understand the business problem inside out.

However, it is important that there is room for innovation in every release. Otherwise someone else will innovate you. You can’t have as many features as your customers want. Nor can we achieve innovations that are not producing daily results. Art is a balance, Donna explains.

She talks to up-and-coming entrepreneurs who don’t innovate based on some technology because you’re interested in using it while embracing technology. She tells them to actually understand the explanation of the problem and innovate based on finding the best technology for it.

Coupa’s M & A perspective and process, and what startups should think about it

Donna is all about really understanding the needs of the customer and where you really want to take the company.

Coupa’s M & A (M & A) team is a partner in the product organization. She says it’s a collaboration that the company is working on to understand whether customers need to build or get. It is important to clarify the intent of the acquisition, and we will notify Donna to ensure that everyone is participating with the same intent.

One of the key successes in the acquisition at Coupa is to first integrate the teams, bring them together and work together as a team.

During the M & A process, proper adaptation of people is considered important to the success of the enterprise. She says it doesn’t work if the employee isn’t culturally consistent, doesn’t have the right mindset, and has to force it.

See this podcast for more information

