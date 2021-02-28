Google Pixel 5a: News, leaks, releases, specs, rumors!





Although it may have taken longer than originally expected to be released, last year’s Pixel 4a proved to be one of the best Android smartphones of 2020. Between its OLED display, reliable performance, amazing camera, and asking price of $ 349, it’s a phone that still remains a killer value here in 2021.

The Pixel 4a continues to be great, but let’s start looking at the next specific feature, the Google Pixel 5a. Whether you’re interested in the latest spec rumors, want to see design leaks, or anything else, here’s everything you need to know about Google’s upcoming Pixel!

Google Pixel 5a:

Google Pixel 5a Price

Source: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice

One of the biggest selling points of the Pixel 4a was price. We also expect Google to continue working to make it as affordable as possible with the Pixel 5a. The Pixel 3a debuted in 2019 at a suggested retail price of $ 399, and a year later, the 4a came out at an even lower price of $ 349. With Pixel 5a, Google has several options.

On the one hand, Google could try to lower the price even further, perhaps to $ 299. An additional $ 50 price cut means there are few year-over-year upgrades to the Pixel 4a, but if Google can maintain its core Pixel experience while making the 5a more accessible, that could be great for the company. ..

Another option is to keep the price at $ 349 for another year, while offering subtle improvements where possible. As you can see in the leaked rendering throughout this article, Google seems to offer two rear cameras on the Pixel 5a, but only one on the 4a.

It looks like you’re likely to stick to $ 349, but for now, just wait and see until you hear something else.

Availability of Google Pixel 5a

Source: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice

In addition to the price, another big issue surrounding the Pixel 5a is when to buy it. The Pixel 3a was announced on Google I / O on May 7, 2019, and after a few months delay, the Pixel 4a was officially announced on August 3, 2020.

The Pixel 5a initially thought it would return to the May release window, but given that there is still little information about the device, it could be back in June or July. As with pricing uncertainty, the release of Pixel 5a is the best guess for everyone at the moment.

Google Pixel 5a design

Source: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice

From here things start to get interesting. We confirmed the first Pixel 5a rendering on February 22, 2021. As you can see, it’s very similar to the Pixel 4a 5G. In fact, it looks almost the same.

Like the 4a 5G, this Pixel 5a render features a 6.2-inch display with a hole punch cutout, two rear cameras, and a back-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also accommodates the exact same camera design, what looks like a plastic construction, and another boring black paint job.

Reusing the Pixel 4a 5G hardware will significantly reduce the cost for Google to manufacture the Pixel 5a. If that’s what’s happening here, low prices may not be out of the question. It would have been nice if there was a visual difference between 5a and its predecessor, but this year it doesn’t seem to be the case.

Google Pixel 5a specifications

Source: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice

We’ve talked about the price, availability, and design of the Pixel 5a, but what about the specs? The rumored factory hasn’t revealed much information yet, but there are some things we can look forward to and guess.

The Pixel 5a rendering leak also revealed some small specs. This suggests that the phone has a 6.2-inch OLED display with Full HD + resolution and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other than that, the rest depends on your imagination.

From our point of view, the Pixel 5a is likely to have something in the Snapdragon 700 series processor. The Snapdragon 750G is a great way to upgrade your Pixel 4a’s Snapdragon 730G chipset, which also allows for 5G connectivity.

Also, in addition to the display refresh rate of 60Hz, you can expect 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for another year. It’s amazing to see Google step up to 90Hz on the Pixel 5a, but at this point there’s nothing to suggest that’s happening.

As for the camera situation, it’s likely to be exactly the same setup found on the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, which means a 12.2MP primary camera and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor.

Google Pixel 5a FAQ

Source: Do you have an Android Central Pixel 5a XL?

I haven’t heard anything about the Pixel 5a XL, but it’s significantly larger than last year’s model due to the rumored 6.2-inch screen size of the regular Pixel 5a. The Pixel 4a’s 5.8-inch display was a very attractive option for fans of small smartphones. So raising it to 6.2 inches makes a big difference.

Will Pixel 5a support 5G?

It’s hard to get a definitive answer that this is a very early part of the rumor cycle, but I’m guessing that 5G is likely a feature of Pixel 5a. We’ve seen many other manufacturers release low-cost mobile phones that enable 5G connectivity. If Google wants to be taken seriously by both carriers and consumers, 5G is also a must for the cheapest phones of the year.

