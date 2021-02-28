Innovative Agricultural Robot Funds Startup Swarm Farm $ 4.5 Million





The decade-long impetus for a Queensland couple to lead the world in the production of agricultural robots has received millions of dollars in funding.

Key Point: Queensland’s emerging agricultural robots are now funded to compete with the world’s machinery giants. The ag-bot already works in orchards, cotton and grain properties, lawn farms.Spray says it’s more efficient and eco-friendly

Andrew and Jocie Bate’s ambitious start-up Swarm Farm has partnered with ag-tech venture capital firm Tenacious Ventures to raise $ 4.5 million.

“We’ve been bootstrapping so far, which means we’ve bootstrapped ourselves without raising the money to get to where we are,” says Bait.

SwarmFarm’s 17 staff design and manufacture robots at Bates’ grain facility in Gindie, near Emerald, central Queensland.

“This money gives us the opportunity to team up and scale up manufacturing, so we can deliver robots faster,” Bait said.

Currently, 14 Swarm Farm robots work on orchards, cotton and grain properties, and lawn farms.

Soon, South Australian vineyards will also be able to mow, weed and detect and kill snails.

Mrs. Bate said the robot was leased to a farmer.

“It’s $ 70,000 a year in three years, but we’ll actually get it back and replace it with a new one,” she said.

Andrew and Jocie Bates have partnered with ag-tech venture capital firm to raise funds. (ABC landline: Curtis Rodda)

Jamie Grant, a Queensland cotton grower, has two, operated via a smartphone or computer.

Equipped with a camera, herbicide tank, spray boom, ag-bots, Tango and Victor, weeds are identified and sprayed day, night and weekends.

“I haven’t met a farmer who likes to drive a camera spray yet. It’s great the first time I do it, but it’s boring,” Grant said.

Get the latest local news

“Once the spray round is over, all we want to do is get away from things. Old robots are very happy just to tell them to go again. Don’t whine. Just happy. Go. Please do it.”

Grant has reduced the amount of chemicals used by nearly 80% since he started using robots.

His eyes are inconsistent with cameras that focus on small weeds and prevent what are called “large Mongrell weeds” that consume valuable soil moisture.

“This is good for the environment and the life of the chemicals, as we have not removed small weeds and built resistance to the chemicals,” he said.

“My farm is cleaner than ever.”

Cotton farmer Jamie Grant says Swarm Farm is winning the competition. (ABC landline: Chris Gillette) From lab to paddock

Grant discovered how Australian-made robots are advancing when he attended an online international ag robot conference in France late last year.

“I thought there were a lot of people trying robots, but no one was actually on the scene and doing the actual work. They’re still all just toys,” he said. ..

“Andrew and Josie are far more advanced than anyone else. They actually have commercial stuff in the paddock that does real work that no one else does, and I know. As far as this is the only one, Australia is responsible for this. ”

Grant believes that the end result will be five to six towing planters, air seeders and fertilizer spreaders.

“We were always finding a job for it and didn’t expect to actually use it,” he said.

At Grant’s cotton farm, Ag bots could soon be used for more work. (ABC landline: Chris Gillette)

Bait said low-budget start-ups are working with him to find a solution to the problem of soil compaction and weed resistance in his grain asset, Bendy, as his team works closely with him to farm the world. I believe it is ahead of the mechanical giant.

Andrew Lipscomb, one of the company’s software engineers, said working in an office surrounded by wood-grained paddock allowed staff to focus on what farmers like Bait really needed. It was.

“We are very fortunate to be able to run robot tests and continuously improve all our software. We are running in the most realistic environment available,” he said.

The robot kills weeds in a constant rotation on the premises.

When finished, return to the hut and turn off the power.

New technology “Undeveloped opportunities”

The use of the robot is limited only by what can be attached to the frame.

“A robot is a pony with one trick in one use,” Bait said.

“Our robots are the platform that will bring the next wave of change to agriculture.”

The Baits have just launched Swarm Connect, allowing third-party developers to create apps for robots.

“Hundreds, if not thousands, of developers around the world have the best brains to think of solutions at the local level and deliver them through robots,” Bait said. ..

Robots are used on lawn farms, among other properties. (ABC landline: Chris Gillette)

Mrs. Bait is confident that the robot will increase the use of existing camera weed control technology as well as offer new application possibilities.

“”[It’s] It’s been around for a while and probably hasn’t been picked up as much as it should have been. “

“In fact, you can see the weeds individually and spray 2% of the paddock. Instead of a blanket spray, it’s exciting.

“This is a level of innovation we have never seen since tractors replaced horses and were industrialized.

“This isn’t industrialized farming, it’s actually a new farming digitally savvy.”

Bates hopes that their products will unleash new agricultural opportunities. (ABC landline: Pip Courtney)

Mr. Bate has always believed that their small farm business has the potential to globalize.

“The technology developed at Australia’s ag-tech is currently expanding into multiple markets around the world and is an untapped opportunity. The country has tremendous potential,” he said. It was.

Watch this story on ABCTV’s landline at 12:30 pm on Sunday or watch oniview.

