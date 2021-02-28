Are you an innovative Helen?Greek Startup Universe Helps Grow Your Technology Ideas





A new initiative backed by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs aims to connect innovative Hellenes and take early tech startups to the next level.

The online program Greek Startup Universe is launched by the Startup Greece nonprofit and Founderhood and registration will be accepted until March 1st.

The program is run with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Diplomacy and the Greek Overseas Secretariat and is open to all Greeks and Cypriots around the world who have technical startups or promising technical ideas It is provided free of charge.

The Greek startup universe brings together strategic partners such as GreekTech in New York, CyprusInno in Cyprus, and the Economic and Commercial Affairs Department of the Greek Consulate General in San Francisco.

Throughout the eight weeks of the program, participants will meet experienced Greek startup founders, investors, and professional executives. That experience comes from the world’s largest innovation hub.

It provides the opportunity to schedule one-on-one meetings with more than 40 skilled Greek experts from different continents, including areas such as minimal viable products, communications, sales and financing strategies. Aspire to provide an experience in.

Read more: Greek digital development with 5G network to attract workers and retirees

Their employers are companies such as Google, Amazon, Salesforce, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Participating teams have access to 17 major tech business markets such as Silicon Valley, New York and Israel, as well as networks of emerging markets such as India and Brazil.

Apart from the one-on-one meeting, attendees will be a weekly talk by experienced and mature technology founders who have raised a total of over $ 500 million, including investors such as Ioanna Angelidaki, Costas Pardalis, Niki Goulimi and Niko Bonatsos. You can participate in.

Other pillars of this initiative include support through community forums, access to materials, and benefits offered by corporate partners in programs such as HubSpot, Zendesk, and Proto.io.

The team that has made the most progress during the program will have access to $ 10 million in investment capital, matching with Greek angel investors.

StartupGreece is urging the founders of Greek and international Greek Cypriot tech startups interested in this program to sign up from the company’s website at www.greekstartupuniverse.org by March 1.

