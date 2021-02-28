The Realme GT 5Gs Geekbench list reveals 12GB RAM, Android 11





Through a series of official teasers, Realme creates hype around its next premium phone, the Realme GT. The company also revealed some of the features of the phone. In addition to the teaser, the Realme GT also appeared early in the form of a leak. The latest version of the series is the Geekbench list, which sheds more light on the specs. There are also leaked retail boxes doing rounds.

In Geekbench, smartphones are displayed with model number RMX2202. The list shows that the smartphone has the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomms’ top-end chipset. It can also be found on Android 11 and 12GB of RAM. As far as benchmark scores are concerned, Realme GT scored 1138 single-core scores and 357 multi-core scores.

The alleged Realme GT retail box shows that it is the same as the Realme X7 Pro package. If you believe the live image, the phone is also available with a black option.

Realme GT 5G will debut on March 4th. Realme is also said to be working on the MediaTek version of the phone as part of its dual platform-dual flagship strategy.

The smartphone comes with a Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Realme GTs are reportedly priced below RMB 2,999 (34,000). Realme is also redesigning the phone. Rumor has it that the phone is designed to be inspired by a Ford GT car. It is said to be a combination of black and yellow and a dual-tone vegan leather design.

The phone will also be reportedly equipped with a stainless steel VC cooling mechanism. It can help significantly improve the heat dissipation performance of the phone.

Earlier rumors have it that the Realme GT comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Smartphones are likely to boot with Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11. The smartphone is reportedly equipped with a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, ultra-wide-angle lens, depth sensor, and macro sensor.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos