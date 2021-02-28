Zombie Survival MMO Inspired by Animal Crossing The day before





The brand new survival MMO, The Day Before, seems to have been inspired by Animal Crossing, despite its incredibly violent and brutal subject matter.

In a new interview, the developers of the Zombie Apocalypse MMO The Day Beforehave revealed that the game is heavily inspired by Animal Crossing. Despite being a violent and mature game with no furry friends, The Day Before uses many of the community features as the basis for some systems.

The day before was announced earlier this year in a relatively noteworthy gameplay demo that introduces the brutal and intense world of the game. Two players are separated after a shootout that attracts a huge horde of zombies in a snowstorm. The demo introduced many important survival elements and an interesting blend of The Last of Us and The Division.

Inspired by Animal Crossing the day before, we’ll feature communities that help each other in these desperate times. Similarly, unlike other survival games, players don’t make things with sticks or stones like in Rust and The Forest. “The day before, we had a different base concept than any other MMO survival game. As a hint, we really like the concept. In that cute game with a greedy raccoon boss,” developers Eduard and Aiden Gotovtsev said on IGN. In an email to (viaGame Rant) said. Players also said, “There is a lot of downtime where you can interact with other players, join groups, talk to some residents, do quests, and have fun. Various events in the colony during the holidays. To bring players closer to each other and spend time together celebrating the holidays. “

However, this is not the cute and friendly world of animal crossing. The day before, there was also a new gameplay clip released via IGN, showing how brutal combat is possible. Players can engage in shootouts or violent executions with each other, depending on the weapons they are using. The developers also said that players can do a lot of things, such as tying up enemies, attracting zombies and stopping helpless victims.

The day before it looks like it might be an interesting and special game. Whether developers can match their ambitions will be known over time, especially after working on just a handful of much smaller indie titles. Providing a combination of The Last of Us, The Division, and Animal Crossing could be a long-lived and fan favorite.

