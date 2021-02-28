Eight innovations that will revolutionize pensions





Technology is revolutionizing pensions. Slow in some cases and incredibly fast in others.

The biggest innovation of all is the Pension Dashboard Initiative. This requires pension providers to feed their data to a centralized hub in order to provide a single view of all pensions. The project has been in development for many years and will only be rolled out from 2023 on the simplest Defined Contribution (DC) Pension Plan. But there are many more innovations that will change the way we save for retirement.

Listen and become a shareholder activist right now

Aviva and Legal & General pension savers can comment on shareholder solutions to a variety of issues, including climate change, executive compensation and child labor, through the technology of fintech startup Tumelo. Adopted by Aviva and Legal & General, which are piloted by a limited number of employers, this technology allows members to identify all companies in their investment portfolio and advise on controversial resolutions related to them. You can throw it.

Savers will be notified about new votes and voting results via email or in-app notifications, and providers will take voting into account when developing their own voting strategy. In the early trials, investors were heavily involved in a shareholder vote on issues such as payment packets for Sports Direct CEO Mike Ashley. The provider of Tumelo states that it helps scheme members understand what they are investing in and raise awareness of the role of shareholders in responsible investment.

2 Store assets in a pension tax wrapper for a long period of time

Income drawdown customers can maximize the tax efficiency of their pension wrappers by pulling only what they need, thanks to the open banking interface used by provider SEI.

Steve Charlton, DC Managing Director of SEI, said: In the past, drawdown investors had to specify a fixed amount to pay to their account each month. Thanks to open banking, you can now modify the level at which you can charge your bank account each month. This means that the less you spend, the more pensions you can benefit from tax-free growth.

3 Is today’s beer tomorrow’s beer?

Moneyhub, a financial aggregation platform, has the ability to set sweep rules that mean that every time a user spends x on coffee, golf, beer, etc., half, all, or 10% of the relevant amount will be swept to the specified amount. Provides a pension account.

Moneyhub CEO Sam Seaton also checks if the system can do this without exhausting the account by the end of the month or the end of the week when the next payment is made.

4 Clean up old pots

The average British worker has 11 jobs throughout their working life, and so-called left-behind pots from former employers are widespread. Providers want to roll these over to their own schemes, depending on the source and destination, but the system is accelerating every year.

Robert Cochran, Senior Corporate Pension Specialist at Scottish Widows, said: For Lloyds Banking Group customers, including Bank of Scotland and Halifax, they are pre-authenticated and require only 4 bits to transfer their annuity. Approximate value of your employer, name of the system and your date of birth. You can get rid of the misplaced pension pot in 6 minutes.

Clare Reilly, Chief Engagement Officer at the online consolidator Pension Bee, said the transfer can take 10 days to 2 months, depending on the pension manager who handles the transfer.

Coming Soon 5 VR View After Retirement

Employees of J Sainsbury and other major retailers have a virtual reality view of retirement thanks to a Legal & General pilot designed to allow staff to visualize how the savings affect retirement enjoyment. Will be provided.

The virtual reality headset experience takes staff traveling on three different holidays: Brighton Beach, a break in the Mediterranean city, and underwater scuba diving. Each represents the kind of holidays you can expect from people who follow low, medium and high contribution saving strategies. John Bland of Pension Geeks, a consultancy that works with L & G, says.

The three destinations reflect three categories of low, medium and comfortable retirement income set by the pension industry to help savers benchmark their savings goals. Users can also explore wind farms in 3D to highlight some of the sustainable investments made by pension funds.

6 Talk to a digital expert

By taking the types of speech recognition software technology used by Amazons Alexa to the next level, Trulience has the potential to quickly bring a digital human experience to nearby pension providers.

A digital human is an eerily realistic on-screen avatar that resides in your browser, does not need to be downloaded, and can answer a variety of pension questions. The technology, which is currently being rolled out to Dubai employers, will be available to Smart Pension Master Trust customers by the end of 2021, said Wilwin, managing director of the group.

Invest in 7 smart default funds in the near future

Intelligent default funds are projected to revolutionize the way most of us invest in pensions. Currently, more than 9 out of 10 people choose the default fund. This is a fund established by scheme providers for those who do not know what investment is needed.

The default fund offers a versatile investment strategy designed to be more or less problem-free for everyone, but it takes the best line among investors who want to receive their annuities as a one-time cash payment, and some Not optimal for people, buy a pension or continue investing through a drawdown of income.

Some pension companies are part of a larger organization that already has a significant amount of information about us, such as zip code, salary, and possibly medical history. Also, more advanced personalization is possible if the individual agrees to share the data via the open banking protocol. Data such as credit card debt clearing tendencies, overdraft attitudes, and credit ratings can show an individual’s attitude toward risk as accurately as a psychometric survey. In the future, pension defaults are expected to farm all this data to provide individuals with personalized default investment options.

Richard Butcher, President of the Pension and Life Savings Association, said: Personalized defaults are less risky than standard defaults and give better results for members of the pension plan. At the moment, most trustees resist the idea, but when one scheme introduces them, the other scheme follows.

8 Low cost retirement advice

Each year, hundreds of thousands of UK savers move to retirement without financial advice. Instead, it relies on the interpretation of the financial guidance provided by the provider and does not provide individual recommendations based on its own circumstances.

Aon is developing the Well One Money app to provide pension savers with complete regulated financial advice at a fraction of the price normally paid, said DC with a senior partner. Ben Roe, Head of Consulting, said. At Aon.

