“Short Video” Google Discover to surface YouTube with carousel





In August, Google Discover began displaying web pages, regular videos, and “short videos” to participate in subsequent AMP-based web stories. Before the beta release in the US next month, Google is testing YouTube Shorts and other short-form content on Discover.

In the upper left corner of the card is the YouTube playback logo, below which you can see the title of the video and “YouTube”. As soon as you tap it, the YouTube app and the new full-screen player will open where you can like and dislike, view comments, share, explain “details”, report and send feedback. There is no seek bar that controls only play / pause. You can swipe up to jump to a new short and swipe down to go back.

When I first found the “Short videos” carousel on Discover last year, I saw clips from Indian TikTok rival Trello and the Google Area 120 project Tangi. It focuses on a 60 second DIY quick video.

When I return to Discover, there is an option to “Never show this again” from the overflow menu, but this carousel will be displayed with the AMP “Story” carousel.

The carousel shows 10 videos, but there are subtle differences in the content displayed here. “YouTube Shorts” can be up to 15 seconds long and are created using the “Shorts Camera” currently only available in India. In the bottom bar of the YouTube app[作成]Accessed from the menu, this new “short-format video creation tool” allows you to select music, adjust speed, and set a hands-free countdown timer while recording.

However, YouTube recommends that all creators upload a short portrait video with the title or description tagged with #Shorts in up to 60 seconds. These videos also appear in the special player UI mentioned above, the various carousels in the YouTube app, and now Discover.

Google Discover today publishes regular YouTube content as a full card, and today’s addition of Shorts is a natural extension that helps boost the beta format. Google, which announced the availability of Shorts cameras and beta versions in the state, now has more than 3.5 billion daily views worldwide. “

Google Discover’s short video carousel with YouTube is still under test and has not yet been widely deployed.

