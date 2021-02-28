Stained glass Pokemon figure released to commemorate the 25th anniversary





A new line of stained glass Pokemon figures has been released by the Japanese toy company Re-set. The collection contains 6 Pokemon in a blind box.

Re-Ment, a company known for its previous collaboration with Nintendo, has launched a new set of stained glass Pokemon figures for the company. This release date coincides with what fans have lovingly called “Pokemon Day,” and this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Creature Catch series. With such a brilliant opportunity this year, other surprises may still be waiting to celebrate the player.

This isn’t the first time Re-Ment has collaborated with a Pokemon company. That’s because another figure collection was released last summer. The series included Pokemon such as Alkanin, Dratini, and Brubasser, as well as the previously famous Pikachu, and included a total of six figures for fans to collect. Of course, given that the size of Pokédex is getting bigger and bigger with each generation, the number of Pokédex alone is not enough to meet the demand.

As announced by the Silicon Age, the 2021 collection has six Pokemon, each decorated with distinctive movements and a dedicated stained glass background. Those who have the knack for perfection will be pleased to know that each number is worth only $ 990, more or less $ 9.29. Like last year’s set, this is a blind box situation. This means that the buyer does not know which figure was purchased first, so it may take several attempts to catch everything, so to speak.

Pikachu is once again included in this new toy line as the default mascot of the series. Besides everyone’s favorite electric mouse, fans may find Mew, Lugia, Umbreon, Gardevoir, and even Ho-Oh in these mysterious boxes. However, in the company’s previous set, the release was limited to Japan. The release of this particular set has been confirmed in various stores across Japan’s borders, but at the time of this writing, there is no statement regarding possible international releases. Pokemon figures are popular throughout the United States, and counterfeit products are actually causing problems, so it’s a shame that you can’t buy them directly, even if they’re available in the online store.

Given that 2021 is the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon company, more products may be released throughout the year. In this case, if you focus on the collection at hand, the figure has a certain appeal and will not be lost regardless of how you buy it. Re-Ment has set clear standards for quality of work, and fans who want to explore the world of Pokemon may want to get these new toys.

Source: Silicon era

