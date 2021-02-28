iPhone 13 Release Date: When do you think you’ll see a new phone?





The iPhone 12 Pro Max was released in October.

Only a few months after the iPhone 12 went on sale, Apple is already looking to its next flagship smartphone, the iPhone 13 (or what it will eventually call). According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new phone will be available in four versions: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. But when will Apple announce the latest phone?

Apple hasn’t yet suggested a date for the iPhone 13 event. However, based on Apple’s history, you can usually predict when your company’s iPhone event will occur and estimate the release date based on that. The pandemic changed the regular course of 2020 and marked the Apple event in September for the first time in eight years without an iPhone due to production delays, but Kuo returned to the company’s typical rhythm in 2021. I’m predicting.

If so, you can expect to see the iPhone 13 for the first time at an event at some point in September.

Apple typically hosts events on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, and iPhone release dates are usually set about a week and a half after Apple announces a new device. The new iPhone will usually be released on Friday, around the third week of September.

A few years ago, CNET delved deeper into the Apple event timeline and made a compelling Labor Day hypothesis. You can read about this here. Based on the 2021 calendar, Labor Day rules will have an Apple event in September (and the announcement of the iPhone 13) on September 8th, with a release date of September 17th.

I don’t know if this is true until Apple announces the event and announces the phone. But if you want to plan ahead and save on the iPhone 13, you’ll bet on the September timeline, at least for now.

