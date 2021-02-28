The Google Web Recorder app is now available to post audio files uploaded from the Pixel smartphone / digital information world





Google Pixel smartphones are loved by everyone who has ever used them. All phones that are still released are best known for their camera results. One of the most long-awaited features of Google Pixel smartphones was the voice recording app. The Google Recorder web app is now available on the web via your Google Pixel smartphone, and you can also get the actual transcription of your audio recording. What’s more exciting than this?

This feature and app was first released by Google in 2019 with the release of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and was available in all previous versions of Pixel in the same year. The Voice Recorder app currently only posts in US English without a data connection. This is exciting because if you have a Pixel smartphone, you can write down everything you want to hear in your later life, such as meeting notes and lectures. The Recorder app makes a note of the recorded voice. This eliminates the hurdle of spending time taking notes. In particular, giving hours of lectures during this quarantine has never been so easy. The Recorder web app can also tag lectures on the topics you search for. You can also trim the recording by simply outputting the text through transcription. However, this feature is only available from the Google Pixel recording app. You can also change the layout of how you listen to your audio recordings using the play, pause, rewind, jump, and forward buttons.

Pixel users can find transcriptions of their recordings in a recently published web app. You can also “share, play and search audio” in the web app. Voice recordings backed up from the Google Pixel smartphone recorder app will also be displayed in the web app.

With the release of Google Pixel 5, the Recorder app will be able to edit and share on social media platforms, but it has not yet been confirmed if all of these features are available in the web app. Also, keep in mind that the web app can only post audio recordings uploaded by Google Pixel phones, not users.

Recording audio and then retrieving it in transcription format is a great feature if you want to record something, save it, and listen to it later. Record and save your precious memories and use this feature on your Google Pixel smartphone.

