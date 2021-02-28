



As in the first game, Bravely Default II returns with a job system that gives the player full control over the character. Choose from over 20 in-game jobs in different combinations. This Bravely Default 2 Best Job Guide describes all of these jobs.

Bravely Default 2 Best Jobs

Jobs basically act as character classes in the game, each with its own unique abilities and playstyles.

Below are the various jobs that you can select with Bravely Default 2. These jobs are organized by chapter to unlock.

Chapter 1 In Chapter 1, you can choose from the following jobs:

Freelancer, Vanguard, Black Mage, White Mage, Monk, Bird, Beastmaster, Thief, Gambler, Berserker.

Chapter 2 Chapter 2 has the following jobs:

Red Mage, Ranger, Shield Master, Pictomancer

Chapter 3 Chapter 3 has the following jobs:

Dragoon, Spirit Master, Sword Master, Oracle, Salve Maker.

Chapter 4 Chapter 4 has the following jobs:

Hellblade, Phantom, Alkanist, Bastion

Endgame In the endgame, you will find Brave Bearer jobs.

Now that you know about the available jobs, let’s talk about the best jobs in BD2.

Best job

MonkMonk is an early accessible class and one of the best jobs in Bravely Default 2. Monk is very powerful from the moment you get it and stays there until the end.

With the Streets of Rage Browler skill, it will be available early on, maximizing fist aiming by 30% and physical attack damage by 80%. Later, it can also be used as a side job for pressure points and the fiery movements of war.

Freelancer This is the first class of the game and may not be powerful right away, but it has some uses.

The game requires a character as a freelancer as it helps boost JP with the JP Boost feature. This will help you get the most out of your other work. In addition, the Examine feature is very convenient and available from the beginning.

White Mage This job is available from the early stages of the game and is very informative. This is a great healer that can be used by allies.

You need a white mage at the party to heal and buff your allies. You can also add another character to the party with the White Mage as a sub-job to help you recover.

This is also useful for in-game spirit master jobs. It’s also part of the best job in Bravely Default II.

Thief This job may not seem very useful at first as it takes time to level up. But as you level up, this is one of the best jobs in the game. This job allows you to steal useful items even from stronger enemies.

The God Speed ​​Strike ability is unlocked at level 9 and causes more powerful physical attacks with higher damage values.

This also allows you to do the same damage after a few turns. But it uses about 95 MPs and the thief doesn’t have many MPs. Adding a healer also makes the thief a very useful job in Bravely Default II.

After passing through the early stages of the Spirit Master game, you must reach the maximum level of the Spirit Master and confuse the unlocked abilities with the White Mage abilities.

The Spirit Master can now summon a spirit that can help the party heal and buff allies by casting spells. Spirit Master is one of the best jobs to heal later in the game.

Hellblade This is one of the best jobs you can experience with Bravely Default 2. This needs to be leveled up and is very useful for gameplay. Hellblade jobs have the ability to learn and target enemy weaknesses in order to do more damage.

You can use attacks like the minus strike command. With just one BP, you can get the enemy’s maximum HP and deduct it from your current HP.

The most important thing you need to learn is the Surpassing Power ability that allows you to exceed the 9999 damage cap.

Combined with the best side business

You can combine black mage and red mage. This combination maximizes magic. You can combine both jobs, which is very beneficial to you. You can also combine RedMage with other Magic Focused Job Oracle.

You can try combinations of monks and other jobs like Berserker and Sword Master. As mentioned in the best job, a monk is a very powerful job in itself.

So combining a monk with a high-intensity status job will give you something incredible! You can try Monk and Berserker, or a combination of Monk and Sword Master.

You can also try a combination of thief and phantom or ranger. The combination of thief and ranger works as a great sub-job. The same is true for phantoms. The phantom thief also acts as a sub-job, and the speed of the phantom is used to handle critical damage.

You can also try the option to combine Oracle and Offensive Mage. Upon reaching level 12, the sideline abilities will be unlocked and the weapon aptitude and stats for the current subjob will be transferred to Oracle.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos