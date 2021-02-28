Elon Musk’s reply to Mars’ tweets surprised everyone





Everyone knows that Elon Musk aims to bring humans to Mars and beyond. And he has been working very hard on the starship that will be able to achieve this feat. His company, SpaceX, has constantly developed a starship that can reach Mars with a large amount of cargo and crew. But until now, they haven’t successfully landed this vehicle. Aside from this, Elon Musk’s enthusiasm for reaching Mars hasn’t diminished a bit, and you could see it in his Twitter reply.

Elon Musk’s Twitter Reply

“Black Hole” on the Twitter page posted a video with the caption “Full rotation of Mars (Hubble capture by NASA)”. The video was very attractive and great for someone like Musk. So he replied, “Hey, baby.” This brief reply shows how enthusiastic Elon Musk is in reaching Mars. And I’m pretty optimistic that he will be able to do so within the next decade.

Hi baby

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2021

After Elon replied to the tweet, a cheerful comment followed by a follower on Twitter. One of them posted a photo of Elon Musk calling him Captain Mars. At the same time, many others have posted memes calling for the wealthiest people in the world. Well, I’m pretty sure Elon wants this because I’m a meme myself. And no matter what we say, the fact that this meme applies to reality remains the same.

pic.twitter.com/mpFoojg4CL

— Jordan (@AstroJordy) February 26, 2021

Launch of SN10 spacecraft

The SN8 and SN9 spacecraft failed to land properly and crashed. As a result, humans do not yet have a vehicle that can be used to reach Mars. And that sounds like a problem and the SN10 can solve it. Elon said some time ago that the SN10 had a 60% chance of landing. This isn’t perfect, but yes, I think it’s much higher than the landing probabilities of SN8 and SN9.

The SN8 crashed due to low fuel tank pressure, while the SN9 crashed because the Raptor engine did not ignite during landing. And SpaceX probably figured out a way to prevent it from happening again. The company has just conducted a static fire test on the SN10, and the first test found a problem with one of the rocket’s Raptor engines. So the company replaced it with another and retested. The SN10 may soon begin a test flight and is optimistic that it will be able to confirm its landing this time. And even if it doesn’t, SpaceX will definitely learn something to help them in future efforts.







