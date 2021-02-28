iPhone 13 and iPhone 12: The biggest difference you can expect





Apple seems to have just released the iPhone 12 series, with the very impressive iPhone 12 Pro Max at the forefront, but rumors of a successor are already spinning. We’ve gathered everything we know in one place, but I wanted to see how those rumors overlap with what we currently have on the iPhone 12.

Needless to say, buying one of the iPhone 12 models now is a great decision if you plan to buy a new phone. Get the best Apple offers, including 5G support.

A few months later, we plan to announce it in mid-September. This doesn’t mean you can’t get excited about your next new iPhone. As more information becomes available, you’ll get a better idea of ​​how the iPhone 13 will be shaped compared to its predecessor.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 12: Price and Release Date

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The iPhone 13 is expected to have four models: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is based on what Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said earlier last year (via MacRumors). Given the sluggish sales of the iPhone 12 mini, it’s not surprising to see Apple cancel its plans for the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 12 mini is the best mini phone so far, so we certainly want to not.

In terms of pricing, current rumors suggest that the iPhone 13 will be a recurring upgrade of the iPhone 12, so it’s unlikely that the pricing structure will deviate significantly from the current 12 series. That is, the iPhone 13 mini starts at $ 699 (64GB), the iPhone 13 starts at $ 799 (64GB), the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $ 999 (128GB), and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $ 1,099 (128GB).

As Apple increases the base storage of the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, the starting price for those phones could rise slightly. Probably $ 749 and $ 849. But that’s just speculation. The Pro model may also have a weird 1TB storage option.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 12: Display

(Image credit: Future)

In the iPhone 12 series, Apple has introduced OLED displays on all four models. OLEDs offered a particularly punchy color and true black, among other advantages, and it was certainly a welcome upgrade. We really like the 12-series displays, but Apple still has room to grow for Super Retina XDR OLED panels.

Compared to the Galaxy S21 series with excellent super dynamic AMOLED display, the screen of iPhone 12 lacks high refresh rate and Always On Display (AOD). All iPhone 12 models are locked at 60 frames per second (FPS) or 60Hz, but rumor has it that the iPhone 13 Pro series has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which gives you 120 FPS for scrolling and games. Play will be much smoother.

One of the advantages of OLED panels is that you can disable individual pixels. This produces a deep, dark black pixel. Most Android devices with an OLED display will display what is called Always On Display. This is a low power mode that displays some important information. Depending on the phone, most devices will display a clock and pending notifications. Rumor has it that the iPhone 13 will finally have its own constant display.

Some, including the leaker Jon Prosser, say Apple will shrink the infamous notch at the top of the display that houses Face ID technology. This is a very welcome change as the notch is very unsightly.

iPhone13 and iPhone12: Camera

(Image credit: Future)

This isn’t all that surprising, but I’ve heard about iPhone 13 camera upgrades. Currently, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 Pro use three lenses: wide-angle 12MP f / 1.6 and ultra-wide-angle 12MP f / 2. 12MP telephoto with, 4, and f / 2.0 apertures (2x zoom on 12 Pro, 2.5x zoom on 12 Pro Max). The iPhone 12 and 12 mini do not have a telephoto lens and a LiDAR flight time sensor.

According to some rumors, the iPhone 13 has a periscope camera to improve zoom to compete with the ridiculous zoom feature of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. More importantly, Apple has the potential to upgrade ultra-wide-angle cameras to f / 1.8 aperture with autofocus (for the 12-series f / 2.4 aperture and fixed focus). This is from Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors).

Other rumors suggest that Apple will use LiDAR sensors on all four models, not just the Pro model. In night mode, you may see some enhancements, especially on ultra-wide cameras. Finally, I’ve heard that the iPhone 13 may have a portrait mode for video and an astrophotography mode for shooting the night sky.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 12: Touch ID on the display

(Image credit: Redmond Pie)

The iPhone 13 has the potential to bring back the last Touch ID seen in the iPhone 8 series (which is also on the iPhone SE, but it uses the iPhone 8 itself, not the flagship device). Apple has been working on Face ID entirely since the iPhone X, but Touch ID could be added to the iPhone 13. In this pandemic world where we are still wearing masks, Face ID isn’t very useful in public.

Apple can use the fingerprint scanner in the display, like the Galaxy S21. The S21’s ultrasonic sensor is extremely good and accurate in testing and use. But Apple has pushed the Touch ID sensor into the power button on the latest iPad Air. Some Android smartphones have adopted this route in the past and it works very well and feels very natural.

Anyway, having both Face ID and Touch ID on iPhone 13 covers all the foundations. Face unlock for maskless and fingerprint unlock for public use and Apple Pay.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 12: Lightning or Portless

(Image credit: Jermaine Smit / LetsGoDigital)

Speculation that Apple might abandon the Lightning port on the iPhone 13 came to light for months, especially after the company introduced MagSafe wireless charging to the iPhone 12 series. Few people seem to want this, but Apple likes to rock things a bit. USB-C is preferable, but it may never happen.

Apple leaker Jon Prosser said one of his sources said the “one” iPhone 13 model would be portless. Due to language barrier issues, he believes the Pro model can be portless, not just one variant. However, Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) suggests that only the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be portless. It’s a “brave” decision, but no one knows for sure at this point.

iPhone13 and iPhone12: Outlook

Nothing has been decided about the iPhone 13 yet, but both Kuo and Prosser have excellent forecasting performance. Nothing is officially available for the next few months, but more and more rumors will be heard in the meantime. The COVID-19 pandemic can also lead to more leaks than usual.

As mentioned earlier, buying an iPhone 12 is not a bad decision. You can tell yourself to wait for the next big thing and play the game you’re waiting for forever. If you’re looking for more information about these phones, be sure to check out the reviews for iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini. And don’t forget to check out our best iPhone 12 deals page before you buy anything.

Best Apple AirPods Pro Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos