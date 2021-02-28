realme Narzo 30 Pro is closest to 5G rivals





The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage editions, priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

I’ve been using Narzo 30 Pro for about a week. Here are some thoughts on the latest midrange warriors.

In terms of design, the smartphone has earned a decent score thanks to the matte plastic finish design on the back.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the side of the device. The bottom of the phone has a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack along with speakers. The volume locker is on the left. They are all properly positioned for one-handed use.

Rectangular protruding camera module for triple rear camera system. The phone has a dedicated microSD slot and a dual SIM slot.

The device features a 6.5-inch high display with an IPS LCD panel and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The company uses a high-resolution display that offers 1080 x 2400 pixel FHD + resolution and a 20: 9 aspect ratio.

The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 83.7% and has punch holes for selfie cameras in the upper left corner. The color output of the entire display is good and the viewing angle is the same as before.

The smartphone is powered by the acclaimed MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chip and 5G + 5G DSDS, with a benchmark of over 340,000.

With the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, the Narzo 30 Pro is being billed as “the most powerful 5G gaming midranger”.

The device is running Realme UI 1.0, which is based on Android 10, but with the official release of Realme UI 2.0, Android 11 updates will be available.

The UI layout is the same as previous generation realm smartphones, including the Narzo 20 series.

During the review, I didn’t feel any lag while using the device for everyday tasks such as emailing, calling, surfing, browsing, watching videos, etc.

Games like Call of Duty Mobile and Asphalt 9 were easy to play with maximum graphics.

It’s a pretty reliable phone, enough for anyone looking for a smartphone to play games or use social media.

The phone has a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera with an f / 1.8 aperture lens, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

The smartphone captured excellent images during the day, resulting in very clear and rich details. It features a 16-megapixel in-display front camera to meet the demand for a new era of selfies.

The camera software offers portrait mode, super nightscape, ultra macro (rear camera), pano mode and more.

The 5,000mAh battery in the phone supports 30W fast charging and can charge up to 50% in 25 minutes and 100% in 65 minutes.

Smartphones are easy to hold for more than a day and can be extended to nearly two days depending on how you use them.

Conclusion: Smartphones offer high-capacity batteries, excellent cameras, and excellent game processors at a pocket-friendly price. It will definitely affect anyone looking for a powerful 5G device for less than 20,000 rupees.

(You can contact Md Waquar Haider at waquar.h @ ians.in)

–IANSwh / na

