Google Recorder app update enables cloud backup and web apps





Google’s handy Recorder app is getting a small update that allows online access to cloud backups and recordings.

This update, discovered by 9to5Google, brings Recorder to version 2.2. The first time you launch the app after an update, you will see a pop-up asking if you want to back up your recordings.

A pop-up will appear stating “You can back up your recordings to your Google account at recorder.google.com. You can always turn backups on or off in your settings.” Users can also select a Google account and choose to keep their records offline or back them up.

Keep that in mind when choosing backups, as they appear to count towards Google One storage. In addition, this update adds a Google account profile picture in the upper right corner of the Recorder app. Like other Google apps such as photos, the profile icon also acts as a backup status indicator. You can tap it to manage your account settings and access your recorder settings.

If you enable backup, you will also be able to access web apps. You can view, listen to, and read transcripts of uploaded recordings by typing “recorder.google.com” in your browser’s address bar. There is also a side-by-side view that allows you to view audio and transcripts at the same time.

Finally, this update enables a new sharing feature for backed up recordings. Recordings are stored in the cloud, so users can generate sharable links to send recordings to others.

For someone like me who regularly uses the recorder app at work, accessing computer voice and transcripts makes the recorder a much more convenient solution. Shareable links are also useful for collaboration on large projects.

Recorder version 2.2 has been released with a Play Store update, but it’s not yet widely available (only one of the few Android devices I’ve tried has an update).

Source: 9to5Google

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos