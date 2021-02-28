2021 Toyota Supra GTS v Mercedes-AMG A45S Truck Battle





Sorry for the anti-climate, the updated 2021 Toyota Supra GTS is faster on a tighter circuit than the ferocious four-wheel drive Mercedes-AMG A45S.

This was a surprising verdict.

Theoretically, a 1.4km Bryant Park Hill Climb should be suitable for the A45S. Its hot hatch trucks and AMG are the ultimate hot hatches.

But in reality, I had a little trouble. I didn’t want to bite the front end, the rear end was loose towards the downhill, and the all-wheel drive system was confused at the top of the mountain, but above all, many of the corners were too fast for 2nd gear, but 3 It was too slow.

The 61.7 second lap was fast, but it was a sweaty, uplifting incident.

In contrast, the Supra struggled to power down, so imagine my surprise when the first lascivious wheel spinning lap flashed as 61.7 seconds, which exactly matches Mercedes.

From there, it was just a case of cleaning up the exit and seeing a tenth slowly melt.

It’s worth noting to overlay the two best laps and see how the advantage increases and decreases between each car.

A side-by-side comparison of the videos above shows how Supra builds its advantage in one lap.

The two are very similar, with corner speeds often within 1km / h of each other (peak speed was A45 S 123.06km / hv Supra 123.81km / h), but Toyota has the lowest corner speed. I spent less time and it made a difference in the end.

Faster, more fluid tracks make it easier to undo the results.

You can see more details from the data below, watch the entire video above (including drift battles!), Read detailed comparisons, and see pair performance on the drag strip.

Breakdown of track battle data

Overall lap time

Mercedes-AMG A45 S: 01: 01.70 Toyota Supra GTS: 01: 01.10

2 Turn the vertex speed

Mercedes-AMG A45 S: 69.57km / h Toyota Supra GTS: 67.35km / h

4 Turn the vertex speed

Mercedes-AMG A45 S: 81.96km / h Toyota Supra GTS: 85.68km / h

7 Turn the vertex speed

Mercedes-AMG A45 S: 60.53km / h Toyota Supra GTS: 61.07km / h

Straight terminal velocity

Mercedes-AMG A45 S: 123.06km / h Toyota Supra GTS: 123.81km / h

