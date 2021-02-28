Scientists sent intertwined qubit states over a communication cable





Recent research has taken a new step towards making quantum computing more feasible. As a milestone, scientists at the University of Chicago sent intertwined qubit states over communication cables. The cable links one quantum network node to the second node.

In addition, using the same cable, scientists amplified the entangled state and entangled two qubits on each of the two nodes. Entangled qubits entangle with other qubits in the node.

“To scale quantum computing, it is essential to develop a method that can convey entangled states,” said Professor Andrew Clerand, who led the study.

In this study, scientists used superconducting qubits, small, electrically operable cryogenic circuits. The cable they used was a 1 meter long superconducting cable.

Scientists then created an experimental device with three superconducting cubits on each of the two nodes.

They connected one qubit of each node to the cable and transmitted the quantum state in the form of microwave photons over the cable with minimal information loss. Due to the fragile nature of quantum states, this process is very difficult.

Quantum engineer Youpeng Zhong is working on quantum assembly in Andrew Cleland’s lab at the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago. Credit: Nancy Wang

Scientists have also developed a system that can create the entire transfer process (node-to-cable, node-to-node shorts). This process only takes tens of nanoseconds (nanoseconds are one billionth of a second). This allowed us to transmit intertwined quantum states with little loss of information.

Using this system, scientists could also amplify the qubit tangle. Scientists used one qubit on each node and entwined them, essentially by sending semi-photons over a cable. We then extended this entanglement to the other qubits on each node. When they were finished, all six qubits on the two nodes were intertwined in a single, globally intertwined state.

In the future, scientists want to extend the system to three nodes to build three-way entanglement.

“I want to show that superconducting qubits play a viable role in the future,” Clerand said.

Journal Reference: Youpeng Zhong et al. Deterministic multi-qubit entanglement in quantum networks, Nature (2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41586-021-03288-7





