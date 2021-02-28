Google, Facebook and Twitter are killing local newspapers that citizens need for democracy





In 1787, on the eve of the French Revolution, Thomas Jefferson wrote to Edward Carrington, who was sent to the Continental Congress, about the role of the free press.

If he had to choose between a newspaperless government or a newspaperless newspaper, Jefferson wrote, I don’t hesitate to prefer the latter. The founding father was afraid that governments, including the one he helped design, would be predatory if not checked by knowledgeable citizens.

And here it is.

Today, local corporate journalism is succumbing to another type of threat as large-scale digital platforms led by Google, Facebook, and Twitter are distorting the value chain of original content. Like stealth neighbors, Jeffersons dailys were stolen by these digital platforms that use content but pay nothing for privileges.

This digital theft has been unknowingly supported by algorithmically swarming consumers trained to expect content on demand at the cost of a few keystrokes. For many, the idea of ​​paying for news is as anachronistic as the founder shattered a wig. The value gained from online consumer attention is stored in the top three digital platforms and is responsible for content creators and keeping their publications just breadcrumbs.

In race to the bottom, publishers often track digital traffic with controversial, partisan clickbait, rather than the rational and substantive reporting required for informed voters.

So how did this happen? Why did the creators of the news know that they fully understand the legal copyright protection under US copyright law and allowed digital platforms to gain such power? The vast reach of Google’s search engine, the dominance of Facebook’s 1.5 billion social media subscribers, and the prolific growth of Twitter’s consumer broadcast platform took place under the supervision of corporate journalism. Many hearings can be spent analyzing how this happened. The complacency or fear that local journalists will be left behind in the digital ecosystem is partly responsible for allowing unlimited access and use of content for a very long time.

Today, these platforms account for over 60% of digital traffic for some news creators. For example, the Chicago Tribune is an impossible challenge to tell Google. If you do not pay us, search customers will not be able to see our content. It is rarely used by local publishers.

The three largest and most nationally distributed news creators in the United States, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and USA Today, may have enough reach and appeal to survive digital transformation. not.

Unfortunately, economic data on the survival prospects of papers such as the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Salt Lake Tribune, and Seattle Times, as well as a detailed list of the country as a whole, are difficult to say the least.

The reduction in local news coverage was amazing. Since 2004, about 1,800 newspapers have been closed in the United States, and the pace of closure is accelerating only during the pandemic. To make matters worse, unless these dynamics change dramatically, there is no viable mechanism for digital monetization that can keep a long list of newspapers running.

Imagine the consequences of a prestigious news gathering organization covering the country’s legislature no longer providing local coverage. I’m just wondering what the Illinois budget would be if the Chicago Tribune didn’t do investigative journalism.

The solution is not complicated. Google, Facebook, and Twitter must acknowledge that billions of users benefit from access to edited, fact-finding, and verified local information every day. These platforms, directly and indirectly, earn a $ 10 billion annual quote from access to this free content.

I’m sorry, it’s not free. It has been stolen. It was long ago that American publishers were paid fair and proper license payments for access to their products.

The payment mechanism is not new. Copyright referees establish mechanisms and license payments for all types of copyrighted intellectual property. Music publishers and artists are regularly rewarded for the reuse and republishing of assets.

Governments in Australia, France, and now Canada have taken steps to enforce such payments. Google and Facebook threatened to withdraw all search and social media accordingly, but we’re starting to see cracks in its façade.

Congress must act if Google, Facebook, or Twitter fails to recognize and recognize both the fair and legal rights payable to the creators of the content. It is logical and desirable for digital platforms to reach an agreement based on an agreement to pay journalists and other content creators appropriate royalties as required by existing law.

If Congress fails to act, the economic cost is nothing compared to the damage to voters’ countries. It’s time to recognize the essential role of fact-finding local journalism in our democratic society.

Jefferson would be worried because he understood the role of free media in a free society. That role is as important today as it was 200 years ago.

John Chachas is the founder and managing partner of Methuselah Advisors.

