Cyprus Boosts FinTech and Funds Innovation Clusters-InvestCyprus





For a small island, Cyprus has great ambitions. Cyprus, which has already established itself as a growing fintech center, has long recognized that it must constantly change and challenge to maintain relevance, strengthening its global competitiveness. We are investing heavily in technology and innovation. Invest Cyprus’s chairman recently said he had launched an ambitious plan to shape Cyprus into a tech hub, saying that Cyprus needs to be considered a preferred destination for international tech companies and venture capitalists.

Cypruss’s unwavering commitment to innovative research and its fast-growing startup ecosystem are supported by a generous state and EU-funded support package that will be spent on many major projects over the next three years. Funding will go to a variety of initiatives, including creating new innovation clusters to bring entrepreneurs, researchers and academia together, and digitizing over 160 state services and cybersecurity projects. Our mission is to maximize the creation of a dynamic and competitive economy driven by research, scientific excellence, innovation, entrepreneurship and technological development, and to establish Cyprus as a regional hub. .. The Chief Scientist of Research and Innovation in Cyprus recently said. ..

At the same time, many fintech and legtech companies, as well as global players looking for a practical and advanced business hub, see the changes taking place in Cyprus as a great opportunity. Cyprus’ dynamic FinTech movement consists of approximately 250 FinTechs, including startups, offering services ranging from real-time investment portfolio securitization and advanced performance analysis to automated order processing.

Build on a good foundation

The advantage of Cypruss is that it already has a strong foundation. In Limassol alone, a community of over 8,000 ICT professionals serves the fintech industry and is home to the world’s leading companies in Limassol, IoT and cybersecurity. Among them are AmDocs, which has about 1,000 software programmers living and working in Cyprus, a multi-asset online social trading company eToro, and the outsourcing operations, processing and reporting industry acquired by one of the leading banks. There is a leader, Point Nine. Worldwide, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group through a subsidiary of Cyprus. The gaming platform also features prominent features in new Cyprus technology areas. Nexters Global, the mobile and social game developer behind Cyprus-based Hero Wars and Throne Rush, said last month with $ 1.9 billion worth of Kismet Acquisition One Corp, reflecting the strong progress it has made since moving its business to Cyprus. I have concluded the contract. In 2017.

Cyprus suffers some damage to entrepreneurs looking for a European base to start a business. Cyprus is an internationally recognized financial center strategically located at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with a sound banking sector and an established common law system. Both the Cyprus banking sector and the fully comprehensive Forex industry are open to technology development, and regulators and jurisdictions are adopting aggressive professional business approaches to facilitate fintech activities. , All of which provide optimal conditions for new and existing players.

To facilitate a wide range of transformations in financial services, the Cyprus Exchange Securities Commission (CySEC) has embarked on sandbox-like initiatives to promote innovation. Launched in 2018, the Innovation Hub will serve as a formal point of contact between CySEC and national and international entities involved in the field of financial and regulatory innovation technology and digital finance. This allows seamless transfer of information about how existing regulations apply to new products and business models, while at the same time regulations that need to be established to meet evolving needs without hindering innovation. You can identify the framework.

Not surprisingly, innovation hubs have received full attention from both Cyprus and international fintech and legtech companies and are working hard to become the European leader in disruptive technology. Business models represented by innovation hubs include regulatory and AML compliance tools based on big data analytics and data reporting, the use of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), AI tools, and venture capital funds investing in blockchain start-ups. included.

Benefits of Cyprus Business Division

The benefits of this activity to the business sector of Cyprus are clear. Demetra Kalogerou, Chairman of CySEC, said at the launch of the hub: This is an important and exciting step for CySEC to oversee a new and innovative company in Cyprus. In facilitating close relationships with these emerging and fast-growing industries, we are committed to maximizing investor protection by fully understanding the risks and benefits of these new products. I am aiming.

Almost three years later, the growth of the fintech market will continue to be strong. A recent review of Cypruss FinTech’s laws and regulations by the Legal500.com Guide concludes: No imminent risks to FinTech’s growth have been identified. On the contrary, regulators should have a positive attitude towards FinTech to facilitate its further development.

George Campanellas, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Cyprus, the national investment authority in Cyprus, said: These ongoing efforts to upgrade Cyprus’ legislation and the adoption of new technologies to protect investors and ensure quality of service have also brought the island together. Of Europe’s top emerging investment fund centers. The ability to list Cyprus funds on international platforms such as Bloomberg, Clearstream, Morningstar and Refinitiv has greatly improved its visibility.

Other thriving fintech companies include crypto trading platforms and crypto exchanges that are accelerating their activities in Cyprus, as well as companies offering alternative payment solutions. Cyprus is also a pioneer in blockchain. The University of Nicosia is widely known for becoming the world’s first university to offer a master’s degree in digital currencies, and was also the first university to allow payment in Bitcoin. Cyprus, which adopted a national blockchain strategy in 2019, is rated as having a rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. According to a EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum treatise earlier this month, this sector is underpinned by Cypruss’ well-developed startup scene and a high level of regulatory maturity. Among them, 27 blockchain startups have raised a total of 142 million, making Cyprus one of Europe’s most successful countries in attracting investment in blockchain.

Investment in FinTech is backed by a low corporate tax of 12.5% ​​and an developed network of double taxation treaties. Cyprus also offers an 80% tax exemption on eligible profits arising from the use of R & D intellectual property qualified assets (Cyprus IP scheme). The effective tax rate on corporate income using this incentive can be reduced to 2.5%. As an EU member state, EEA citizens are also free to work in Cyprus without permission.

Addressing global issues

The shortage of talent in the ICT sector is a common challenge in all regions, especially cybersecurity, data science and artificial intelligence. However, it is widely recognized that the talent base of Cyprus, especially the Forex industry, is comprehensive. In a recent interview, eToros Chief Operating Officer Avi Sela described the island’s substantial IT community and great talent pool as the main attractions for settling in Cyprus.

George Campanellas, Chief Executive Officer of InvestCyprus, said: Cyprus has the ability to become one of the best technology hubs in the world. One of our strategic priorities is to introduce Cyprus as an ideal EU location for international tech companies to base their business and scale up. In this context, we are focusing our efforts on empowering a new generation of tech entrepreneurs. Foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

