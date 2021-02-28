Dropbox or Google Drive: Which is better?





Brian Boyer | Columnist

Dropbox was one of the first online file sharing repositories. Unlike competitors like Box.net and Microsoft, which have large corporate accounts, Dropbox has maintained an important customer base among individuals and small businesses. However, Google Drive has made significant entry into the individual and small business markets. I’ve seen many small businesses, nonprofits, and individuals using either Dropbox or Google Drive. But which is better?

February 21st Column: In-flight WiFi has risen a few notches over the last few years

Like many others in the world, which one is better is a matter of taste. I know people who live and die on either side. However, there are some important differentiating features that can make a difference when choosing.

Google Drive spends a lot of time on file types

The first thing I want to point out is that Google Drive spends a lot of development time and resources on its own file types. Talking about Google Docs, including word processors, spreadsheets and presentations. Dropbox has tried to compete in this regard, but has focused primarily on supporting third-party file types such as Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Google Drive can also support these file types, but the big advantage of Google is that you can create and edit documents on the fly with Google Drive. Multiple people can edit the same document at the same time without conflict. You can also do that with documents in Microsoft format. Not only does this avoid the problem of requiring a Microsoft Office license to create, edit, or share documents, but it also makes document collaboration much easier.

Easy-to-use Google Drive. Dropbox is a little clunky

Another advantage of Google Drive is its ease of use. Google is famous for its simple design. Dropbox, on the other hand, is a bit clunky. We often see that training is required to use basic features. Creating, uploading and sharing files in Google Drive is very easy. Entering more advanced features such as privilege control complicates both systems a bit. This is because you need to deal with issues such as sharing files with people. Can the person see the folder that contains the file? If not, what do they see and how do they navigate there?

On the topic of permissions and security, I know that many people are generally a little tired of Google. Google makes a lot of money from targeted ads that need to read content. How much Google reads the content on your Google Drive (and by what nature … they identify users when they see the content) is a topic of debate. When it comes to Google Drive, many users pay for related services such as branded email and additional storage space, and they need to limit their need to make money by reading content. However, there are many theories about how Google stores content, so it says “should”. Dropbox, on the other hand, only makes money from selling online storage space.

Google Drive is a better choice

Overall, I am very fond of using Google Drive. It’s easy to use, especially if you want to share content with individuals who don’t have a Google Drive account. Dropbox turned out to be a bit cumbersome and difficult to use. But after all, it’s up to you or your organization to decide what works best for you. Either way, both services have a free entry-level hierarchy, so it’s a good idea to try each one.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos