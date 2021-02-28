



Fifty years before the World Wide Web, and more than 80 years before the social media phenomenon, Wiley Post was influential (in today’s terminology).

Wiley Post was the first person in the world to fly alone because he was a devilish burnstormer and a wealthy and famous pilot. He was awarded the New York City Key, celebrated at the Ticker Tape Parade, and hosted by two different presidents at the White House. When people said the name Wily, everyone knew who they meant.

Like many astronauts and astronauts, Wiley Post had a desire to break the barriers of distance and speed. He set world records and drew them on the sides of the plane. In Winnie May’s cockpit, he learned that he had made his own preparations to challenge and transform the aviation industry. He had the confidence and tenacity to take on the challenge. He is a role model for an Oklahoma entrepreneur.

Wiley Post took advantage of the synergies between federal inventions and commercialization in the private sector. He equipped Winnie May with two new inventions loaned by the United States Army from an early version of the Radio Direction Finder (RDF) and autopilot to fly alone around the world. The Army needed a test. Post navigation. Federal innovation has helped the post maximize its previous round-the-world time. His flight helped the Army advance early technology and test the commercial viability of two technologies still in use.

Convinced that high-altitude flight was the future of aviation, Post was willing to share his ideas long before the pressurized flight suit solution worked. In a 1934 article on Popular Mechanics, he explained (figure) his concept for overcoming the challenges of high-altitude flight and introduced manufacturers of airplanes, engines, and materials while designing pressure suits. He invited him to participate in his vision and improve their designs.

After three failures, he succeeded in a practical prototype of a pressure suit. He reached a height of about 50,000 feet. He repeatedly sought to achieve high altitude transcontinental flights before accepting that airplane technology was not yet where it was needed. Wily Post did not allow him to fail to retreat. While airplane technology was catching up, he shifted his focus to testing new types of airplanes designed for intercontinental flights.

In 2021, Oklahoma entrepreneurs do not have to fly around the world to get government funding. The Oklahoma Center for Science and Technology Advances (OCAST) improves the success rate of Oklahoma companies applying for federal programs by providing assistance in preparing and submitting proposals. With support from OCAST, the i2Es e3 program welcomes entrepreneurs with big ideas. We help entrepreneurs connect with the strategic industry partnerships they need to succeed, and help validate if a pivot is needed.

Wiley Posts Winnie Mae is on display at the Smithsonian. On the side of the plane is Winnie May from Oklahoma.

