Google hopes Facebook trading will support increased journalism work





MEAA Media Federal President Marcus Strom said last week that big media companies didn’t see any guarantee that the money raised from digital platforms would be used for journalism.

If some of Facebook and Google’s huge Australian revenues are returned to media companies, they need a corresponding commitment to spend money on news content rather than dividends or corporate bonuses. Media companies need to provide transparency on how to allocate these funds.

Despite the harsh market environment, there are signs that at least some companies are already planning to do so.

According to industry sources, News Corp Australia, the owner of Australian, The Daily Telegraph and Herald Sun, is considering hiring nearly 100 journalists. News Corp declined to comment.

National broadcaster ABC hasn’t signed contracts with Google or Facebook yet, but has promised to use the money to invest in local journalism.

But Nine, who owns television, radio, and newspaper assets (including this masthead), wasn’t very clear. A Nine spokesperson noted a public comment made by CEO Hugh Marks.

Marks said in a Senate survey more than a week ago that unemployment in Nine’s publications would continue if funding from tech giants wasn’t secured.

Following the company’s half-year financial results last week, Marks said the company would consider hiring a new journalist. It’s hard to say that $ 1 becomes $ 1 here, but looking at the business, it’s a powerful, viable and sustainable publishing business that can support future journalism.

Loading

If we have the opportunity to hire more journalists and get positive results, we will do so. But it certainly underpins the future of journalism in this market.

Seven West Media CEO James Warburton said most of the money the company expects to get from its Google-Facebook deal will go to the titles of the Perth-based newspaper The West Australian and its region. Stated. He initially said that cash would be credited and used to repay debt, but now he says he will focus on improving the newspaper’s digital strategy.

Seventh Deal also has a YouTube component. In other words, part of the money goes to TV content.

According to Warburton, it supports quality journalism in metropolitan, regional and community markets, supporting the digital power and sustainability of future news businesses.

According to industry sources familiar with various contracts, some publishers have audio components that require significant investment in areas such as podcasting. Other companies spend their money on distribution strategies to build a digital audience.

For small retailers like Junkie, money provides an important backbone for businesses to keep working.

We haven’t made a definitive decision on how well we spend our money, but this moment offers a unique opportunity for us to invest in public journalism, says Rob Stott, editorial director of Junkies. I will. Carefully consider the combination of your own reporting and background infrastructure to make Junkee more sustainable in the future. We are very excited that this funding could make a real difference in the breadth and depth of the content we produce.

Zoe Samios is a media and telecommunications reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and the Age.

Most common in business

Loading

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos