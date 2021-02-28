“I think’pivot’is one of the keywords for innovation and startups.”





Being part of the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) community, Moshe Friedman may stand out from other entrepreneurs today, but he is working hard to quickly raise the ranks of Haredi entrepreneurs. .. After being drawn into the startup world by his curiosity, he co-founded KamaTech to help close the gap between Haredi and the tech community. Every year, 2000 students participate in the educational program and entrepreneurs are also supported. He says many young people in the Halledi community want to keep their values ​​and beliefs while participating in Israel’s vibrant world of technology. In an interview with Michael Matias, creator of 20 Minute Leaders, he talks about Haredi’s belief that young people play a major role in maintaining the innovation ecosystem when changing the world with ideas and businesses. ..

Click here for more information on 20Minute Leaders

Tell me about your upbringing. Tell us a bit about who you are and what you’re doing with technology here.

I grew up in the Haredi community in Jerusalem. It’s super-orthodox, but I prefer to use the term Haredi. In fact, my great-grandfather was the founder of the Israeli ultra-Orthodox movement. What motivated him was that he believed that his mission was to preserve the Jewish religion and traditions in the face of the modern world, science, culture and education. He believed that the education system should be a pure religion. He didn’t want to study science, math, or language because he was afraid that Haredi’s children would be exposed to external influences. He built a wall around the community, and he said, we want to be inside the wall. I don’t want to put anything outside the wall.

And here’s helping entrepreneurs lead hundreds of software technology companies, run hackathons, and expose thousands of young people with those barriers to information and the world. This is Moshe. How does that happen?

First of all, I don’t think Im is fighting my great-grandfather. I think the walls are nice. I am trying to build a bridge between our community and the outside world. The Haredi community was hundreds of families in Jerusalem when they started, and 100 years later there are 1 million people. Looking at Israeli children today, 27% of first grade children are Haredi. In the near future, when looking at the future of Israel, if there are almost one-third of children who are not studying computers or science, will Israel remain an emerging country or face another Israel? Is it? future?

About 10 years ago, when I was 30 years old, I wanted to be a big rabbi, but one day I bought a computer. I published several books and needed a computer. My computer was connected to the internet and suddenly I realized that there was a lot of very interesting things about the outside world. I was a great child, a great young man, and had many missions and goals in life to be a big rabbi and a big scholar. Everything was great. When I got my computer and the internet, I suddenly realized that I lived in Israel, a country of innovation, technology and science. I told myself that it’s only 10 minutes away from Tel Aviv, a hub for technology, innovation, startups and companies. I was very interested in learning more, meeting those people and understanding what they were doing. I got on a car and went to Tel Aviv. I started participating in events, exchange meetings, and lectures. I felt like I was absorbed in technology and innovation with the idea of ​​being able to change the world, build new products and platforms, create innovation, bring knowledge, and connect people. I became very enthusiastic about all of this. One day, he came to his brother and said, “I’m making a startup.” He said, “What is a startup? We had no education or connection. We grew up without much religious education, zero technology, technology or business background. We grew up. I couldn’t even speak English. But we were very passionate. We started a company called Clipop, which edits videos online. It was a good idea at the time, but we are the best in town. It seems he wasn’t an entrepreneur.

Moshe Reedman.Photo: Dani Valdi

Let’s fast forward a little. What happened today? If you need to estimate the number of different Halledis you have contacted and the number of people who have experienced different initiatives, how big is your job today?

I think we touch thousands of Haredi every year. There are various programs. We teach computer science and have an educational program that takes graduates to the best companies such as Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook. There are 2,000 students each year.

I want to keep things in mind. Many people have these courses around the world for different communities, but here we are talking about communities that would not be exposed to this without you.

After looking around the video startup, one day I met Yossi Vardi, a very famous entrepreneur in Israel. I told him I have a startup. He said, I’ve never seen a Haredi entrepreneur in my life. Haredi cannot build a startup. You are not educated to build a startup. You don’t have a culture. He said (after we talked longer), but the idea you should follow is that you should build another startup to get the Haredi people into technology. If we can manage to bring Israel’s fastest growing community into a new economy, it will be Israel’s largest startup. So I did a pivot. I think pivoting is one of the keywords for innovation and startups. I did the pivot because you start in one direction, then you realize that you are different, and you pivot. I left the video startup and started a social startup to bring the Haredi community into the tech industry. We have started an educational program. The second part is entrepreneurship. I have a great belief in entrepreneurship. I believe that a few entrepreneurs can really change the world. If we can find a few ultra-Orthodox entrepreneurs, they will change the ultra-Orthodox society. Launch KamaTech Accelerator to give each entrepreneur $ 5,000 and provide all the networks and connections you need to succeed. Since then, we have met 1,500 Haredi entrepreneurs. 40% were women who wanted to set up a company. One of the moments I’m most proud of is that two weeks ago, one of our companies, called Elemental, was nominated for the second best startup in Israel as a whole. It’s incredible to imagine that Haredi entrepreneurship will probably be the second best entrepreneur in the country in just a few years. I really feel that there is a lot of will from many young people in our community. They want to be part of Israel, part of the future, part of innovation and technology. They still want to be religious, but they want to get involved. We were probably the right people at the right time to build these bridges between the Harried community and the Israeli innovation ecosystem.

I need three words that you will use to describe yourself.

Curiosity, I think it’s very important. I am a curious person. I always want to learn new things, meet new people and understand different cultures, new technologies and new ideas. I think curiosity is the key to creating a better future for all of us. Second, I believe in passion. You should be really passionate about what you are doing, and if not, find out what your passion is and do it. Third, I really believe in permanence. It’s not easy to change the world, create new things, create a company, or become an entrepreneur. You are facing many difficulties and many challenges. You need to believe in what you are doing and be very tenacious to continue to overcome all the difficulties. For most people who choose the entrepreneurial path, they will eventually succeed. Most ventures may fail, but most people and entrepreneurs who pursue a venture will succeed.

Michael Matthias.Photo: Courtesy

Michael Matthias, Forbes Under 30 years old is the author of Age is Only a Int: Lessons I Learned as a Young Entrepreneur. He studied artificial intelligence at Stanford University, works as a software engineer at Hippo Insurance, and as a senior associate at J-Ventures. Matthias was previously an officer of Unit 8200. 20MinuteLeaders is a series of tech entrepreneurial interviews featuring one-on-one interviews with fascinating founders, innovators and thought leaders.

Contribution Editors: Michael Matias, Amanda Katz

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos