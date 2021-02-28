



It’s time to celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. This means a perfect excuse for playing some of your favorite games in the series. There is only one problem. Not counting re-releases, there are nearly 20 mainline Zelda games scattered across more than 10 Nintendo consoles. Tracking these games today is not easy unless you have collected them from the beginning.

That’s why I looked at all Zelda games and all platforms where Link wears a green tunic. Nintendo has re-released many (but not all) of Zelda’s games on its latest console. Many are relatively easy to find, even if they aren’t cheaper than expected. For the purposes of this article, even if Nintendo stops making games for the Paralux 3D Handheld, we still consider Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS to be the “latest” consoles. Also, keep in mind that not all rereleases are listed, not just the latest ones.

Still, these two consoles alone can play almost half of Zelda’s library. It’s not that poor. For all other games, Ive has listed the latest consoles that can play it, but in some cases these “recent” consoles are still quite old. Read on to find out where to play all the Legend of Zelda games.

(Image credit: Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda (1986)

Let’s start with the simple one. The Legend of Zelda originally appeared at Famicom, but Nintendo has re-released it frequently since then. Ala Carte Copies can be downloaded at the Nintendo 3DS eShop ($ 5) or as part of your Nintendo Switch Online Subscription ($ 20 per year).

Link Adventure (1987)

As with the original The Legend of Zelda, you can get The Adventure of Link at the 3DS eShop ($ 6) or Nintendo Switch Online ($ 20 per year). If you want to find a copy, the game was originally a Famicom.

Link to the past (1991)

The link to the past is a favorite Zelda entry for fans who originally debuted at SNES. These days, you can buy it at the Nintendo 3DS eShop ($ 8) or download it with your Nintendo Switch Online subscription ($ 20 per year).

Awakening of the link (1993)

Link’s awakening, which appeared for Game Boy in 1993, is a bit strange. The original isn’t available for download anywhere, but you can play the Game Boy Color remastered Links Awakening DX through the Nintendo 3DS eShop ($ 6). However, you can also play Links Awakening on Switch. This is a remake from scratch that completely changes the graphics, but leaves all parts of the gameplay and level design intact. It’s available from both retail stores and Nintendo eShop for $ 60.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Ocarina at the time (1998)

Ocarina of the Time appeared on the N64, but was tentatively in a bunch of other Nintendo systems. The easiest way to get it now is to buy a digital copy of Ocarina of Time 3D at the Nintendo 3DS eShop. The game returns you $ 20.

Majorus Mask (2000)

A direct sequel to Ocarina of Time, the Majorus Mask is also available from the 3DS eShop ($ 20) in Majorus Mask 3D configuration. There are some changes in quality of life compared to the original game, but the story, characters, dungeons, characters, items and structures are all intact. Oddly, some gameplay systems have changed, and some hardcore fans have had to keep playing the game on the Nintendo 64 or the rare The Legend of Zelda: GameCube Collector’s Edition.

Oracle of Seasons / Oracle of Ages (2001)

Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages are two Game Boy Color games that have been underrated since 2001, both of which can be purchased from the Nintendo 3DS eShop for $ 6 each. Please note that you will need to purchase both as the two games are interconnected and can take over the progress.

Four swords (2002)

Here things start to get tricky. Four Swords was originally an add-on to the GBA version of A Link to the Past, but it required other players to complete it. After that, Nintendo made it available for free on 3DS as a single player option. However, it is a limited time offer and the game is no longer available. If you really need it, do a Google search. There may be a way.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Wind tact (2002)

Water is really, really like a wind tact switch port. However, until you get it, we recommend playing The Wind Waker HD on the Wii U. Wii U can be downloaded at the Nintendo eShop for $ 20.

Adventure of the Four Swords (2004)

Another hard-to-find Zelda game, Four Swords Adventures, was a multiplayer title for the GameCube, and each player had to bring their own Game Boy Advance and link (not intended for pun) cables. .. There is no great way to play this like Four Swords. Like Forsword, if you ask around, you may find another way.

Minish cap (2004)

Minish Cap is a lovely little Zelda game released for GBA in 2004. Nintendo has never re-released it, so you’ll need a GBA console or an older DS model. Genuine second-hand copies are sold on eBay for about $ 60. I’m sorry.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Twilight Princess (2006)

Like the Wind Tact, the Twilight Princess was re-released on the Wii U, but still waited at the switchport. If you have a Wii U, you can download Twilight Princess HD from the Nintendo eShop ($ 50). If not, you need to keep track of your GameCube or Wii version.

Phantom Hourglass (2007)

The Phantom Hourglass was launched for the DS in 2007. If you find a physical copy, many 3DS models are backward compatible with the original DS game, so it’s an option. Otherwise, you can buy it digitally on the Wii U for $ 10 via the Nintendo eShop.

Spirit Track (2009)

Like the Phantom Hourglass, the Spirit Truck was the original DS title. That is, the physical cartridge is compatible with many 3DS models. It also has a Wii U port, which you can buy at the Nintendo eShop for $ 10.

Skyward Sword (2011)

Here’s some good news! Skyward Sword was previously only available on the Wii, or the Wii U with a compatible remote control. However, in July of this year, you’ll be able to purchase an upgraded switch port for $ 60. It is recommended that the water hang firmly until then.

(Image credit: Nintendo) World connection (2013)

One of the most underrated Zelda titles, A Link Between Worlds, is a great adventure that debuted on the 3DS in 2013. So you can buy it at the 3DS eShop for $ 20 or easily find a physical copy.

Triforce Heroes (2015)

Probably one of Zelda’s legendary black sheep, Triforce Heroes can be purchased at the 3DS eShop for $ 40. Designed with multiplayer in mind, you can even have two friends buy it. You can also download the demo.

Breath of the Wild (2017)

Breath of the Wild is the flagship title of Nintendo Switch. Therefore, you can buy a physical copy anywhere. Alternatively, you can download it from the Nintendo Switch eShop. Both methods cost $ 60, but the two fleshy DLC packs cost an additional $ 20.

And you have it. Between Switch and 3DS, you can play 14 of the 19 games listed here. This isn’t bad, especially for gamers who are just starting out with the Zelda series. If you want to keep track of the rest, it’s difficult and a bit expensive, but what are some obstacle-free adventures along the way?

