Will Triple H call on Mars to fight Elon Musk and WrestleMania?





If Elon Musk is down, Triple H is looking for a fight. Also, could it lead to WrestleMania landing on Mars someday?

Will Triple H call on WWE Slam’s Elon Musk, Martian WrestleMania?

In one of the strangest feuds in recent history, Elon Musk and Triple H exchanged thorns. Apparently, Mask, who is trying to take the average citizen to space, made people talk.

For some reason, Triple H was involved. Then he decided to challenge the mask to a wrestling match during the good time show.

Tonight’s GTS that @aarthir and I had at @StephMcMahon and @TripleH was great.

Highlights: Have @TripleH cut the promotion for @elonmusk and set up a match on “WrestleMania Mars”

The gauntlet was thrown. The time that Eron responds. pic.twitter.com/BHW36waeOe

Sriram Krishnan (@sriramk) February 26, 2021

Triple H raises issues

“I feel like some contempt is happening here, so let Elon Musk talk to me,” said Triple H. “He’s a rocket scientist and a self-taught rocket scientist, so I don’t know if he has a sense of superiority. It’s a big deal.”

“He was the man who revolutionized electric cars because he wanted to rocket Mars. It’s a big deal.”

“I learned how to make cars, how to revolutionize the automobile industry, how to revolutionize space travel. All come up with reusable rockets.

next, [he] Be stupid on the internet, flip a few things, be the biggest millionaire, millionaire, or whatever he is. By the way, he is the wealthiest man in the world who couldn’t keep up for a long time. I’m sure hell will turn it over. “

“At this point, Earon, you have to ask yourself all those incredible achievements, and believe me, they’re cool, but who did you beat? Who have you beaten? [The] The answer is no one.

If you want to downplay our business, that’s one thing.Anytime, anywhere, anywhere [fight you], Elon Musk. “

“If you have the guts, if you have what you need to do this, you and I will talk about Eron what I really want to talk about. It’s one of your rockets. Take it, launch it from Florida, and go up into space, heading to Mars with a team at the Performance Center, where the universe wore WrestleMania Mars, the biggest sight ever seen.

Elon Musk is about to make a big difference

Image Credit: Provided via WWE.com

His name is almost $ 200 billion and Musk is one of the wealthiest people in the world. He is best known for Tesla cars and is always looking for the next big invention.

He is also the chief designer of SpaceX. There is nothing official, but Mask hopes that humans will fly into space commercially within a few years.

Like Vince McMahon, musk is always trying to surprise the crowd. It looks ridiculous, but Musk looks beyond space.

So it brings Mars to the picture. It is very unlikely that anyone in today’s generation will see the event on another planet.

But if that happens, WWE may be one of the first organizations to volunteer.

I don’t know if Triple H really has a grudge against musk. Probably not, but I can’t give you the opportunity to make a noise.

The number of Triple H days in the ring is narrowed because he rarely competes. He’s been part of the management team as he’s been pushing WWE for decades to come.

Triple H vs. Mask will make a national headline and will be a big promotion for WWE.







