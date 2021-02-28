IPhone face unlocking with a mask will work better soon, but of course there are pitfalls





With the release of iOS 14.5, Apple will be able to easily unlock the iPhone while wearing a mask.

Patrick Holland / CNET

If you try to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a face mask last year, you can certainly see how frustrating it is that flatouts don’t work. Instead of even thinking about unlocking your smartphone when swiping up from the bottom of the screen, you’ll be prompted to enter your passcode. It’s annoying, isn’t it?

Well, the good news is. Apple has found a workaround, but there are pitfalls. Requires Apple Watch.

Unlocking on Apple Watch is a feature included in iOS 14.5, but is currently only available in beta. It’s unlikely that iOS 14.5 will be released soon, but here’s how to turn on the streamlined unlocking process and how to use it.

Please note that Unlock with Apple Watch is currently in beta. This means Apple can make changes to its functionality. If so, I’ll update this post.

Currently playing: Watch this: iOS 14.5 Beta reveals how to unlock your iPhone while wearing it …

1:44

For now you need to install the beta

Until iOS 14.5 is released, you must be in a public beta program or have a paid developer account. Paid Apple developers have access to the latest builds, but public beta programs usually receive the same builds after a few days.

The public beta became available in early February, so you can register your iPhone and Apple Watch by visiting apple.com/beta on your iPhone and following Apple’s instructions.

Before installing the beta version, we recommend that you consult Apple and make a backup of your iPhone. Being in beta, there is no doubt that it will have other random issues such as bugs and low battery life. If you need to revert to the official release (iOS 14.4 in this case), you will need a backup of the phone and all its information to restore it before joining the beta.

When setting unlock on your Apple Watch, make sure your watch is nearby.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET Turn on unlock on Apple Watch

Once iOS 14.5 is running on your iPhone and WatchOS 7.4 is installed on your Apple Watch, you can turn on unlocking on your Apple Watch with just a few taps.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and select Face ID and passcode. Then scroll down until you find the section titled “Unlock on Apple Watch.” You should see the name of your Apple Watch there. Next to it is a toggle that turns the feature on or off. Slide that switch to the on position and then return from the Settings app.

Apple’s Face ID technology is cool, but it’s not as smart as manipulating a face mask. Well, that will change soon.

Angela Lang / CNET How to use the new unlock feature

From now on, whenever you wear the face cover, you just lift your smartphone as you would a normal unlock with Face ID. A tactile tap on your wrist reveals that the watch was used to unlock your smartphone.

However, clock alerts do more than just confirm that your smartphone has been unlocked. Includes a button to lock your phone in case someone else unlocks it. This is a security feature that prevents someone else from unlocking when you pick up your phone and wear a mask. It’s unlikely that it will happen, but it’s a safe fallback way to keep your data safe.

Unlocking on your Apple Watch is one of many new features in iOS 14. Improvements include many hidden features in addition to new privacy features and the ability to create custom app icons.

