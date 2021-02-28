Budget to launch green bonds to facilitate investment in climate change technology





Savers who want to invest in environmental protection will be offered the opportunity to buy the world’s first green savings bond.

Launched on Wednesday with the Rishi Sunaks budget, the bond will raise funds to invest in projects such as renewable energy and clean transport, with the government’s goal for the UK to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. I will support you.

The announcement is made with Sunak, who will announce on March 3 a reform of the visa system to encourage highly skilled workers such as researchers, engineers, scientists and technical experts to come to the UK. I will.

The new elite point-based route guarantees visas to winners of international awards such as the Nobel Prize, and highly skilled immigrants with jobs from fast-growing companies are sponsored or approved by third parties. You can qualify without the need for.

Snacks said green savings bonds will help drive the technological innovations needed to reduce the UK’s reliance on greenhouse gas-producing fossil fuels.

The UK is a world leader in climate change efforts, with a clear goal of reaching net zero by 2050 and a 10-point plan to create eco-friendly jobs as we move into a more environmentally friendly future. I have.

For the first time in the world, it launched a new green savings bond that gives people across the UK the opportunity to contribute to collective efforts to tackle climate change.

He also launched a new contest to unleash the innovation of renewable energy and support the development of the cutting-edge technology needed to reach Net Zero.

Details will be announced within the months before the product launches in late 2021.

In another green announcement within the budget, the Prime Minister will launch three programs funded by the Billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, designed to support the drive to Net Zero.

These are expected to include 20m for competition to develop a floating offshore wind turbine project to generate electricity in the windiest deep sea.

Nearly 70 meters is expected in the competition to provide the first long-term energy storage prototype that reduces net-zero costs by storing excess low-carbon energy for long periods of time.

In addition, 4m identifies ways to increase the production of green energy crops and forest products for energy use towards biomass raw material programs.

Snack said the change in the visa system could maintain its global position as a global leader in science and innovation, welcoming people with unique expertise.

Reforms include expanding the Global Entrepreneurship Program to identify talented people around the world and encourage them to work in the UK, and reviewing innovator visas to make it easier for entrepreneurs with existing skills and experience to set up. Is also included. In England.

