Nintendo Life eShop Select-February 2021-Functions





Can you believe this year is another two months? !! Thankfully, no matter how much time passed, Switch eShop seemed to be delivering great digital content one after another, and February was no exception.

These awards are aimed at celebrating the best of Nintendo’s digital stores, focusing on games that are often overlooked in Switch’s ever-growing library.

So let’s get started. This is the best Switch eShop game of February 2021!

Honorable Mention:

These titles didn’t make it to the top three this month, but it’s still worth checking out.

Publisher: Thorium Entertainment / Developer: Thorium Entertainment

Release Date: February 11, 2021 (US) / February 11, 2021 (UK / EU)

Under Mine is ranked 3rd this month. This is a delicious roguelike game that is easy to recommend. In our review, the game “shows a clear proficiency in overall design, controls, upgrade system, and presentation, all together creating a completely immersive experience.” , Won a powerful 9/10.

Of course, it won’t change the minds of those who are tired of the roguelike genre, but if you’re ready for another adventure, this is definitely worth your time.

Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom

Release Date: February 25, 2021 (US) / February 25, 2021 (UK / EU)

Second place is Ghosts’n Goblins Resurrection. This is a game that adheres to its old-fashioned roots while implementing a fresh approach that is worth a look. Some members of our team love the time to explore its beautiful environment and brutal gameplay and remember the gentle times of the NES era, but our recommendations come with warnings. : Sometimes this is especially brutal and it may be postponed that no one is looking for a serious challenge.

If you are interested in checking out this Ghost’n Goblins love letter, we encourage you to read the entire review. If you don’t mind the sound of difficulty, get this download as soon as possible.

Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom

Release Date: February 18, 2021 (US) / February 18, 2021 (UK / EU)

However, it was Capcom Arcade Stadium that won the gold medal this month. This release technically includes 30 games, so it feels like a bit of a cheat here, but that alone makes it even more appealing, right?

Capcom Arcade Stadium is (initially) free to download and gives you access to 1943 retro shooters. After that, you can buy an additional 30 games, and the full set costs a total of $ 29.99 / 39.99. It’s up to you to buy it, of course, but the range of games offered, especially shooters, was a nice surprise and I came back feeling that the package was cost-effective.

If you’re interested in retro games and the history of Capcom, there’s no doubt that you can download the arcade stadium and browse the selection of games. Continue to treat yourself.