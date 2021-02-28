4 major Android 12 features you can look forward to trying out





If you have a spare Pixel smartphone, you can install Android 12 now.

Google has released the first developer preview of Android 12 to give developers and early adopters the opportunity to check out the latest mobile operating systems of search giants. Installing Android 12 Developer Beta is not suitable for everyone. There may be a lot of bugs and issues, but I have installed it on my test device and am looking for notable changes.

The first preview doesn’t have many features for users. This is primarily an internal improvement, but there are some notable items worth pointing out. For example, there is a new double-tap gesture that triggers by tapping the back of the phone to perform a task such as taking a screenshot. As we approach the public beta in May and the final release later this year, Google will constantly add more features to the release. Therefore, further improvements and new functions are expected.

The following highlights some of the new features that can be found in the current build and will continue to update the list as Google releases more updates and enables more features. Before you take the plunge and install Android 12, it’s a good idea to wait at least until the first public beta is released by Google, but you can start looking forward to it here.

Double tap gesture to do the work

Apple’s iPhone has a great feature that allows you to tap the back of your phone a set number of times to trigger a selected action. Google seems to be trying to borrow the idea with a new double tap gesture.

With Pixel 5[設定]>[システム]>[ジェスチャー]>[ダブルタップ]Go to and turn on new features. When enabled, a list of actions that can be triggered is displayed. Tasks include taking screenshots, playing and pausing media, or launching the Google Assistant.

However, we haven’t been able to successfully trigger the gesture yet. I turned off the setting at the bottom of the screen, but I’m out of luck and need a hard tap. Obviously it’s a feature in Android 12, but it doesn’t seem to be fully integrated yet.

Another sign that Google’s work is incomplete here: The animation played at the top of the screen shows that a person is double-pressing the power button instead of tapping the phone.

Press the power button 5 times to ask for help.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET Seek emergency SOS support

Now you can quickly seek help by pressing the power button on your phone 5 times quickly. A countdown alarm sounds to let you know that the phone is about to call for help, and then call the nearest emergency number.

After installing the beta version, emergency SOS was turned on by default, but I opened the Settings app[安全と緊急]>[緊急SOS]You can view the settings by going to.

Interface changes are approaching.

Jason Cipriani / CNET notifications have a slightly new look for screenshots

This is a minor change and will definitely be expanded in future updates. The appearance of the notification panel is very subtle. If you are using the light theme, the notification shade will have a blue tint and the app icon will be more noticeable.

This is a small change, but it gives you a glimpse into a new approach to the interface that you expect to see more in future releases.

Media control is no longer an “all apps” issue.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Control App displayed in media settings

Instead of allowing all apps that play audio or video to use the Media Control Panel in the Quick Settings panel, Android 12 has an option to turn off individual apps. For example, if you want the shade in the Quick Settings panel to control Spotify playback, but you don’t want YouTube to occupy space, you can turn it off.

[設定]>[音とバイブレーション]>[メディア]Open and turn off all apps you want to ban.

Currently, the developer preview is only available on Pixel series smartphones.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET What else?

Based on what people feel buried in the current preview, we know that Google has more for Android 12. Features and settings that require technical knowledge to enable. Check out this Twitter thread for a list of features that are currently turned off. However, it was found and shown by Mishaal Rahman, Editor-in-Chief of XDA Developers.

Yes, there are a lot of excitement.

This story will be updated with new features officially added to Android 12. Until then, bookmark this page and check back often. In the meantime, check out Android 11’s favorite features. And if you insist, this is how you now install Android 12 Developer Preview.

