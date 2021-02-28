Capital Ideas: With Cash Inflow, VidMob Plans to Double Pittsfield’s Workforce | Business





PITTSFIELDVidMob, a provider of video advertising content for social media platforms, closed an additional $ 50 million expansion capital from investors, including influential tech companies such as Adobe and Shutterstock, after closing 30 Pittsfield companies. We expect it to be almost double the number of employees.

Based in New York City, VidMob’s engineering department is located on the top floor of the Crawford Square Building on North Street. VidMob added seven employees to Pittsfield’s business last year and plans to double its current number in the next 12 months. The company has 150 employees.

“Most of the investment goes to expanding the technology and data aspects of our business,” said James Kupernik, Lee native, solution architect at VidMob and head of the company’s Pittsfield business. “As part of this investment, we will significantly enhance the hiring process.

“In the post-COVID world, it’s not yet clear what that means about the number of bodies migrating to Berkshire,” he said. “But the engineering home office is still in Pittsfield.”

When VidMob was founded in 2015, the company occupied one suite on the second floor because it had only three employees in the Crawford Square Building. By 2019, the number of employees had grown to 25 and VidMob occupied 5 suites and 1 additional room.

Crawford Square, an office / retail complex, doesn’t have much room, and if staff doubles, it’s unclear if VidMob will need to move its engineering department elsewhere in the city. Hmm.

“Like many companies, we still don’t know what the post-COVID world will look like …. It’s not yet decided how it will appear to more people in the building. Hmm. Get there. “

According to a news release, VidMob will also use its new capital to expand globally, take on new e-commerce initiatives, and continue to invest in advanced technology and data science to help marketers maximize the value of their creative advertising. Will be supported.

In six years of operation, VidMob has raised nearly $ 100 million in three rounds of funding, worth $ 290 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. VidMob closed at $ 25 million in its second round of funding in June 2019, at which point the company raised $ 45 million in capital.

“This latest round really tells the end of the silo because it’s about how marketers think of creative and advertising,” Kupernik said. “In the era of broadcast printing and traditional television, the idea was that creative agencies would create content and marketing agencies would spend money on that content. They were very siled, but today. It no longer makes sense, as digital continues to dominate, because the two entities, the media planner and the creative strategist, run independently. “

The VidMob app for Apple’s iOS operating system is shown. Software companies started as a market for video editors before they began offering video advertising content to social media platforms.

Eagle file photo

Software company VidMob started out as a market for video editors before switching to its current operational strategy. The company’s “intelligent creative” platform integrates creative and data and connects the brand to a global network of content creators trained on continuously updated best practices for all digital media channels and next-generation ad formats. I will.

“Our platform is an enabler to undo these two aspects of the home, and everyone knows how creatives work and how they can take immediate action. “I will,” said Kupernik.

VidMob acts as a “creative partner” for all major social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Google / YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok. TikTok joined last summer.

Among the new investors are Adobe, the global leader in digital creativity software, and Shutterstock, the world’s leading creative platform for providing full-service solutions, high-quality content and tools to brands, businesses and media companies. .. Other new investors include DraftKings and Prefix Capital, a venture capital firm that invests in sports technology and entertainment.

“I was amazed at the power of VidMob’s learning model for intelligent creatives,” said Owen Van Natta of Prefix Capital, former vice president of Amazon’s worldwide business and corporate development.

There is also one notable local investor. Mill Town Capital, a private investment firm in Pittsfield, has invested in many of Berkshire’s real estate, including the former golf course Bousquet Ski Area, Gateways Inn, Pontosuc and Skyline Country Club.

VidMob is one of the member companies of the Berkshire Innovation Center (Kupernik is a member of BIC’s board of directors). Mill Town is BIC’s on-site venture capital partner.

“I was particularly excited because of us. [joint] “Pittsfield’s roots,” said Kupernik, referring to Milltown’s investment. “We will stay here and continue to grow.”

