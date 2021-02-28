Killer borrowed from Waze Quietly updated Google Maps with new features





Google owns both Google Maps and Waze, which doesn’t make much sense to many who have two navigation apps, but Mountain View-based search giants are completely up-to-date with both with new features. We are doing our best to keep it in good condition.

And, needless to say, Google may provide functionality from one app to another in order to provide users with the best navigation features available today.

This is what’s happening now on Google Maps, which seems to have borrowed new features from Waze.

Google Maps has begun to display railroad crossing notifications. It has been around for quite some time in Waze and is now being rolled out to users.

The search giant hasn’t said anything about this new feature, but reddit’s post shows that train crossing warnings work much like Waze does. As you approach the railroad crossing, you will see a notification on the screen stating that the railroad crossing is “expected to be delayed”.

You may see the same information when you set up a new route. In particular, it warns the driver that crossing rails can cause delays.

At this point, it’s not yet clear who is using the new features and who isn’t, but as Google gradually pushes new features to more users, more information will be revealed sooner or later. must. The United States is probably the first region to receive new railroad crossing notifications, but Google can easily extend it to more locations around the world using Waze data.

At this point, the new railroad crossing notifications are only open to a small percentage of Google Maps users, all using server-side switches. In other words, there is no difference between the versions of Google Maps you are running. Therefore, installing a beta build doesn’t make sense because it doesn’t help you get railroad crossing alerts early.

