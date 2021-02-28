Goodyear’s contract to buy Cooper tires has the potential to enhance its technology and sustainability advantages





Last year was a milestone for electric vehicles (EVs). EVs were the best performance segment in 2020, according to data from the Automotive Research Center. Overall car sales fell by about 17%, but EV sales fell only 4.8% in difficult years, when gas and oil prices were low and usually a damaging factor.

Today, more automakers are ready to bring electric models to market and are investing heavily in this technology, especially for the light vehicle market. General Motors has promised that all mini vehicles will be equipped with an electric powertrain by 2035. Ford Motor Company aims to do the same in Europe by 2030.

As a result, Goodyear is determined to be a leader in the production of electric vehicle tires, focusing product development on fine-tuning areas such as noise reduction (especially by using foam for tires), rolling resistance, and management. I let you. Increased weight of electric vehicles.

Approximately half of Goodyear’s recent acquisition of new original equipment (OE) equipment is for electric vehicles, Kramer said, and these efforts have already paid off.

In its fourth-quarter earnings announcement on February 9, Kramer said Goodyear is heading towards 2021 with momentum on the OE equipment side. Goodyear’s OE equipment increased 6% in the fourth quarter, outpacing the industry as a whole, he said.

“I’m happy with my recent performance, but I’m even more excited about the profits I expect from the OE business after 2021,” Kramer said in a statement.

“OEMs recognize our commitment to developing tires that help transform our portfolio into more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles while providing the performance capabilities consumers demand.”

Goodyear recently acquired the coveted OE equipment on high-profile electric vehicles such as GM’s Electric Hummer, Rosetown Motors’ Edurance Pickup, and Volkswagen Group’s ID.3. Such opportunities should increase as automakers enhance e-mobility games and devote more resources to EV development.

By 2025, EVs will account for 18% of all vehicle sales, according to data released by the Automotive Research Center at the end of last year. By 2030, they should have approximately 28% of the market share.

This trend towards electrification has increased the need for companies that combine Goodyear and Cooper Tires to aggressively pursue new technologies and develop products for electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles and shared vehicles, officials said. Stated.

“Scale and breadth are also keys to winning with new mobility,” Kramer said in a statement. “Change is driven by vehicle electrification. Shared mobility and commercialization of self-driving cars has created unprecedented turmoil in the legacy automotive industry, forcing significant R & D investment.”

These investments are rooted in more complex and reliable advanced driver assistance systems for consumers and more advanced autonomous technologies within the transport sector.

Goodyear is ready to tackle these challenges, Kramer said, noting his company’s R & D efforts focused on connected self-driving cars.

