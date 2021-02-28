What is Bluetooth LE Audio?





Many people may use Bluetooth every day without wondering how it works. This is a good example of how wireless technology feels magical. Thanks to the future evolution of that technology, called Bluetooth LE Audio, the experience of sending a signal from one device to another looks much more magical.

First outlined by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (or SIG) in 2020, LE Audio is a new kind of Bluetooth standard that, once fully adopted, could unlock all kinds of new audio streaming tricks. There is. Companies like Qualcomm can create compatible chips to share the songs they listen to with nearby people’s earphones.

But it’s not enough yet, so it’s time to brush up on what Bluetooth LE Audio really is and how it can make your life better.

What is the difference between Bluetooth and Bluetooth LE Audio?

Simply put, Bluetooth is a technology decades ago that allows you to connect a pair of AirPods wirelessly to your iPhone, and more. It’s not new and, like any other technology, is updated regularly to allow for faster data speeds and longer connectivity, but these upgrades are probably more for developers than the average person. It stands out.

Bluetooth LE Audio does much the same thing, but it’s a new special kind of Bluetooth that can send high quality audio with significantly less power than before. A popular non-audio version of this, called Bluetooth LE, has been around since 2009, but until now it wasn’t really possible to properly stream audio in a low-energy format.

Bluetooth LE Audio utilizes the new Low Complexity Communications Codec (LC3). The codec basically compresses the audio to the size required for streaming. The LC3 can send audio in acceptable quality without consuming as much resources as the traditional Bluetooth format.

To find out what you can do with LC3, scroll down to the Audio Testing section of the Bluetooth SIG website. If you click on different bitrates (data rates measured in kilobytes / second or kbps) in the LC3 section, you will see that the audio quality gradually increases as the bitrate increases. However, even at the lower spectrum limits, such as 128kbps and 96kbps, the quality is acceptable in real-world scenarios, even if the earphone and phone battery usage is theoretically low.

What are the benefits of Bluetooth LE Audio?

No more

The most obvious advantage of low energy audio streaming is the long battery life of Bluetooth LE audio-enabled devices. Anyone who has used Spotify with wireless headphones to power them at work can prove the battery charge. That said, Bluetooth LE Audio has some less obvious and actually much cooler applications.

For example, the fact that LE Audio consumes much less power means that you could easily connect a pair of headphones to multiple devices at once without having to manually juggle Bluetooth. Perhaps it’s not a hassle to watch Netflix on your laptop or make a call using the same earphones.

Another very good potential application of Bluetooth LE Audio is what the Bluetooth SIG calls “audio sharing”. Imagine listening to a song that you think is totally fresh or a podcast that you think is very important and wanting to show it to people nearby. With LE Audio, you should be able to broadcast that audio from one source (such as a phone) to multiple pairs of wireless headphones at the same time.

What devices support Bluetooth LE Audio?

Bad News Time: It will take some time before most people can properly try Bluetooth LE audio. This is a very new technology and has not yet been implemented on most related devices such as headphones, earphones and smartphones. But one of the good news is that Qualcomm announced in December that it has developed a wireless earphone chip that is compatible with LE Audio.

In other words, it’s not here yet, but it’s only a matter of time.

Eventually, it will be on the same device that is already using Bluetooth. Perhaps the most influential and exciting new development is that LE Audio is compatible with hearing aids. Being able to connect hearing aids directly to devices such as phones and televisions for a clearer audio stream in the ear can be a true game changer for people in need of hearing aids.

So far, the full adoption of Bluetooth LE Audio is still a long way off, but there are still many reasons to get excited. Whether you’re helping someone with a hearing disability or just annoying your friends trying to share a sick jam, we look forward to enjoying LE Audio in the near future.

