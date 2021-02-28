Xbox Game Pass killer upgrade can embarrass Google Stadia





Microsoft doesn’t seem to be content with its glory at Project xCloud, a streaming technology that allows Xbox Game Pass subscribers to remotely play selected titles.

First, Windows Central has heard from trusted sources that improvements to its Xbox cloud streaming server have shown solid results, with resolutions increasing from 720p to 1080p. This is a screenshot sent with a developer overlay showing all the relevant statistics.

Of course, the quality may vary. Just as Netflix gets a little softer if your internet connection suddenly slows down, xCloud can reduce the resolution if it helps performance. This was what Windows Central found when trying the same test and was locked to the more disappointing 720p because it was too far from the data center running the 1080p test.

The bump to 1080p puts Microsoft’s service in line with Google Stadias’ free tier, which includes the closure of two first-party game studios and a limited number of triple A titles currently planned. And I am facing a very common tooth growth problem.

But Microsoft doesn’t end there. Verge was able to get an internal test of the Xbox game streaming app for Windows and found some interesting changes. The app not only adds support for home streaming from the Xbox Series X and S consoles, but also brings xCloud streaming to your Windows PC.

Xbox Series S and X support works the same as on the Xbox One. You can launch the console remotely, sign in, and then play the game on your Windows desktop, laptop, or tablet.

Interestingly, Microsoft seems to be considering the latter particular issue, which now includes touchscreen support that allows you to play games without a controller. Not only that, but it’s also reported that there is an option to enable gyro control, which is an option that seems to do nothing when currently activated. Still, it’s clear that the company is looking at ways to prevent tablet players from having to support the device while playing.

Although not completely defeated, PS5 has a version called Remote Play that can be streamed from PS5 or PS4 to Android, iOS, Windows, or MacOS via WiFi or LAN connection (PS5 to PS4 if needed). You can also stream to (like wasting electricity). PlayStation Now also allows you to stream PS2, PS3, and PS4 games for $ 9.99 per month, but at the time of writing, mobile phones and tablets are not supported.

