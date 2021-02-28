Ben Gilman: Collaboration to harness the spirit of American innovation and tackle climate change





As the Biden Harris administration begins to settle in the White House, ways to reduce carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions dominate much of the policy debate.

But while politicians continue to speak in Washington, others are already taking action. All types of industries are looking for new technologies and collaborative synergies to reduce their businesses’ carbon dioxide emissions. The results not only impress with a 12% reduction in energy-related carbon dioxide emissions between 2005 and 2018, but also outline alternative paths to environmental management that actually achieve the results.

Maine can proudly claim its share of successful emission reductions. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that the state is on track to reach its goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% per billion heat units of energy since its peak in 2002.

Governor Janet Mills pointed out important and wise in her comments on the findings. This report further demonstrates that our economic growth and the fight against climate change are not really mutually exclusive, but closely related. The governor nailed his head because one did not have to sacrifice the other. You can address climate change concerns without disrupting economic growth that ultimately affects the hard-working people and their families in Maine.

Sounds like a daunting task, but it’s possible if all policy makers come together from both sides of the political aisle and the enterprise. Cooperation, not hostility, leads us on the path to a cleaner environment for future generations.

Climate change is a complex issue and it is best to leave it to legislatures and government agencies at the state and national levels. Unfortunately, there is a movement that goes beyond these two branches and instead goes to court to participate in this debate, longing for swift action. Local governments and many participating lawyers across the country have filed proceedings arguing that energy manufacturers are most likely responsible for the effects of climate change and must pay damages.

Groups you are unfamiliar with, such as the Center for Climate Integrity and Pay Up Climate Polluters, not only support such proceedings, but also file similar proceedings in their states against officials elected in other local elections. I want to put pressure on you.

Taking an energy manufacturer to court is difficult to understand how it moves the needle to climate change. Phil Goldberg, Special Advisor to the Manufacturers Accountability Project, said the proceedings are to pursue meaningful solutions, as the fight against climate change is a common global challenge that requires collaboration and innovation to overcome it. He says he will not do anything.

America’s innovation and cooperation are characteristic of our great nation and should be sought to tackle this pressing challenge. But first, we must admit that the accused company itself is at the forefront of developing exactly that type of technology needed for this battle.

The Earth Institute at Columbia University highlighted the benefits of carbon recovery technology that traditional energy producers are pursuing in millions of R & D efforts. The institute has highlighted the emission reductions achieved in building materials, chemicals, and fuel or energy production, thanks to carbon recovery technology.

Other emission reductions have been made possible thanks to the innovations in the energy industry that have enabled the extraction of natural gas and cleaner combustion fuels. According to a 2018 Energy Information Agency report, carbon dioxide emissions, especially from the electricity sector, have fallen by 28% since 2005, and carbon intensity has increased as natural gas-fired power generation has replaced coal-fired and oil-fired power generation. It will be lower.

As renewables gain grid share, natural gas will continue to replace the use of more carbon-intensive resources. Meanwhile, companies continue to innovate to reduce emissions. Both of these are areas of two incredible opportunities that should be encouraged without being stalled by overly normative policies and litigation that keep us away from environmental goals.

Climate change is one of our most pressing issues and needs to be addressed in a constructive way that takes into account the broader impact on our economy and lifestyle. Face this challenge head-on with the spirit of American innovation and collaboration.

Ben Gilman is a legal counsel for the Maine Chamber of Commerce.

