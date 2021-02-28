This iPhone and Samsung Galaxy camera comparison wasn’t what I expected





The Galaxy S21 has four cameras, which is $ 29 cheaper than the iPhone 12 and its three cameras. I tested both phones and took lots of photos and videos on each.

Patrick Holland / CNET

The $ 829 ($ 799, A $ 1,349) iPhone 12 has two rear cameras, and Samsung’s $ 800 (A $ 769, A $ 1,249) Galaxy S21 has three rear cameras. Is it better to have more cameras? Or does it mean that the higher the price, the better the photo? To find out, I had a good old camera shootout. The result surprised me.

Not many people decide whether to choose the iPhone 12 or the Galaxy S21 based solely on the camera. Maybe there’s a small niche for a professional photographer like me, who uses the camera to decide between the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. But most people stick to what they know, and if someone switches from iOS to Android and vice versa, the camera isn’t the only deciding factor.

Cut chatter

Let’s take a look at these cameras so that the perception of reality does not get in the way. Despite similar prices, the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12 represent two different approaches to phone photography and video capture. Samsung is a camera app with a dizzying number of modes, including three rear cameras (wide, ultra wide, telephoto), two different slow motion options, and two pro modes (for photo and video). I’m in a good position. ) And two portrait modes (one for photography and one for video). The Galaxy S21 seems to have camera capabilities for almost everyone.

Apple takes a more restrained approach to the iPhone 12 and wants a camera system that everyone can use. There are two rear cameras (wide and ultra wide), and the app is almost the same as it was years ago. The lack of modes is supplemented by a simple and easy-to-use interface.

Currently playing: Watch this: Camera comparison: Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12

13:57

Pictures of iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 are amazing

It’s no wonder that both phones take great daily photos. The Galaxy S21 and its main 12-megapixel camera take bright pictures with cool tones. The photo has a nice soft look and the photo will not be overly sharp.

I took this photo on the Galaxy S21 just before sunset. We will show you Samsung’s HDR chop.

Patrick Holland / CNET

This church photo was taken on an iPhone 12 and shows the processing of Smart HDR.

Patrick Holland / CNET

To get this adorable moment, I used the single take mode on the Galaxy S21. Single Take captures bursts of photos and videos and chooses what you think is the best.

Patrick Holland / CNET

iPhone 12 allows you to take pictures indoors with great detail and texture. Take a closer look at the wallpaper patterns, cups and plant leaf textures.

Patrick Holland / CNET

The iPhone 12 and its main 12-megapixel camera are equipped with new lenses this year. The picture is clearer than the Galaxy S21. The colors are distorted towards warm hues and the highlights are better protected. There is no big difference in sharpness and exposure between phones, and the choice is ultimately a personal preference. To see the difference in sharpness, see the pictures below, especially the menu.

Both phones are equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that allows you to take dramatic pictures. The Galaxy S21’s Ultra Wide prioritizes brightening shadow details. This can be seen in the photo below, especially in the stone wall at the bottom right.

The iPhone 12’s Ultra Wide, like the main camera, exposes photos so that highlights aren’t blown white. Neither phone has a significant advantage over the other when it comes to their ultra-wide cameras.

This was taken with the iPhone 12’s ultra-wide camera. Take a closer look at the building on the right and its crown molding and white window trim. You can still make details.

Patrick Holland / CNET

I stole this ultra-wide shot on my Galaxy S21 while being filmed by my friend and colleague Sarah. The skin color is good and the shadows are bright.

Patrick Holland / CNET

This self-portrait was taken with the iPhone 12’s ultra-wide camera and self-timer. The phone protects the highlights of my face, but whitens the clouds and sky.

Patrick Holland / CNET Galaxy S21 Zoom Destroy iPhone 12

Only a few times did one phone definitely outperform the other. The most obvious example of this is the camera zoom. The Galaxy S21 has its own 64-megapixel telephoto camera, which allows you to zoom to 30x magnification, even though the iPhone 12 doesn’t. To get a telephoto camera, you need to jump to the $ 999 iPhone 12 Pro.

It relies on the iPhone 12’s digital zoom and cropping unless you’re physically close to the subject. At 3x zoom, the iPhone 12’s photos look fine, but the Galaxy S21’s 3x photos are excellent in every way. Check out 3x photos from both phones below.

The iPhone 12 can take pictures with a 5x zoom, but it doesn’t look good at that magnification. The zoomed photo is soft, blurry and lacks detail.

The iPhone 12 will be 5x larger in the photo.

Patrick Holland / CNET

The zoom on the S21 is pretty good up to 10x, at which point the image quality begins to deteriorate. Pictures taken between 20x and 30x look terrible. Please see below.

3 photos from Galaxy S21 on the same bridge. The picture was taken at 10x on the left, 20x in the middle, and 30x on the right.

Patrick Holland / CNET iPhone12 vs Galaxy S21 Night Mode

Not surprisingly, both phones take excellent night mode shots. The Galaxy S21 gives priority to brightness. See the photo below and the reflections in the water. The Galaxy S21 brightens the water and makes the reflections look more hazy. The iPhone 12 made the photo overly sharp. Take a closer look at the bricks in the building.

However, there are some notable differences between them. The biggest is how the iPhone 12 reflects the light source. I don’t know if it’s the lens coating or the compactness of the lens that’s causing this, but the iPhone 11 series had a similar problem. See the picture below. In the cloud in the middle of the photo, the letters reflected from the Bank of America signboard are on the building.

It was shot on an iPhone 12 in night mode. Notice the reflection of the lights and signs that appear in the center of the cloud.

Patrick Holland / CNET

The Galaxy S21 applies a lot of noise reduction to give night mode images a soft and smooth look. In the photo below, notice the clouds and bricks of the building on the far right. They are softer and lack details.

Galaxy S21 has autofocus for selfies

Like the photo from the iPhone’s main rear camera, the selfie has a warmer white balance. It looks more flattering due to some skin tones than others. But the biggest difference is in focus. Like most smartphone cameras, the front camera on the iPhone 12 has a fixed focus. The Galaxy S21’s self-camera has dual pixel autofocus, which fits perfectly in my eyes. That doesn’t mean the iPhone 12’s selfie is out of focus, but the Galaxy S21 can really pinpoint a sharp focus.

Video: Specifications and Reality

On paper, the Galaxy S21 can shoot up to 8K video, which is insanely impressive. However, there are many sacrifices to record when recording 8K. You can only shoot at 24fps. You cannot zoom in. The video suffers from moire, also known as the “screen effect.” Low light video is absolutely scary. And while the files are huge, it’s even worse because the Galaxy S21 doesn’t have expandable storage. Watch the video below to see the 8K video footage shot on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The 4K video on the Galaxy S21 is actually pretty good, but the 4K video on the iPhone 12 is good in terms of image quality and color. In many ways, Samsung has caught up with Apple in terms of phone video quality.

Apple’s Achilles tendon is the same reflex problem we found in the Night Mode photo. If you are shooting in low to medium lighting and have a light source, video recordings can experience reflections. In some cases, you can avoid this by simply changing the angle at which you hold the phone. But that is not the ideal solution.

Watch the video below to see the footage taken from your iPhone 12.

Camera setup is possible on both phones and I have no clear winner between the two. The Galaxy S21 offers more versatility, but it’s overwhelming in terms of options, settings, and modes. The iPhone 12 makes things simple and easy to use, but I wanted more “professional” options, so I started looking for third-party solutions from the iOS app store.

