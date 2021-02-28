Cold War Zombie Frenzy Guard and Jaguar Nog Bug are causing problems





Black Ops Cold War Zombies currently has two major bugs that are causing problems in-game. Players should avoid these Frenzied Guards and Juggernog to prevent problems.

In Call of Duty Zombies, the perk is a consumable upgrade that players can purchase to enhance their in-game skills. Heading to the Perk-a-Cola machine, users can buy their favorite drinks and increase their chances of survival.

Field upgrades are a handy device that you always have at hand. Charge them throughout the battle to unleash powerful abilities that will help you fight the hordes of undead.

(Source: Activision)

However, there are currently two pieces of equipment that aren’t very useful to cold war zombie fans. In fact, there are some major issues that affect gameplay and only occur when certain items are used.

Black Ops Cold War Zombie Park and Field Upgrade Bug Cause Problems

After all, after drinking certain perks, Black Ops Cold War Zombies players are currently experiencing major in-game issues.

Juggernog bug

For the time being, players seem to have to avoid the popular Juggernog Perk.

(Source: Activision)

Thanks to a strange new bug, Juggernog is causing glitches that remove all armor when using splash damage weapons.

With Reagan, one of Black Ops Cold War Zombie’s best weapons, players have found that all armor disappears quickly.

This issue is believed to be due to Juggernog’s new Tier 5 upgrade and occurs when a player suffers his own splash damage.

Read more: Standalone Call of Duty Zombie game under development reveals leaks

Enthusiastic guard bug

When it comes to field upgrades, the new Frenzy Guard is popular with players around the world. However, there seems to be a big bug in Frenzied Guard at this time.

(Source: COD Zombies HQ)

Mysteriously, field upgrades fill the player’s screen with a large white rectangle, temporarily obstructing your view. Of course, it doesn’t matter if Frenzied Guard attracts all the zombies on the map to your location.

Given that you are blind, this is more than a simple inconvenience to deal with. Players have chosen to circumvent Frenzied Guard altogether for the time being.

For now, you’ll have to wait for Treyarch to fix these issues before picking up these handy items again. In the meantime, check out the list of the best field upgrades for Cold War Zombies.

There is also a new bug that gives Black Ops Cold War Zombies players billions of free Aetherium Crystals. However, the problem with that glitch is much less, and as far as we are concerned, it can remain broken longer.

Don’t forget to take advantage of this new method to earn the insane weapon XP in Cold War Zombie Outbreak mode. This trick is especially effective on Cold War’s current Double XP weekend.

And with one of the last exploits, players can sprint incredibly fast with Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

