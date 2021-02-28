Intel’s unreleased i7-11700K is sold and shipped in Germany





WTF? !! German retailer Mindfactory has listed the unreleased and unpublished Intel Core i7-11700K for over a day before it sells out. Currently, enthusiasts of the German forum are posting photos and screenshots of next-generation processors.

Intel’s 11th generation desktop processor (codenamed Rocket Lake) was commonly announced at CES 2021, but only the flagship i9-11900K was officially named.

The Core i7-11700K is not a stranger to us. It’s a victim of illegal benchmarking attempts, and its naughty pictures are filled across the Internet. And now it’s for sale. Or, it was listed because Mind Factory has sold more than 120 units.

The previous list was 469 ($ 565) including 19% VAT. As their website suggests, it’s unclear if they were in short supply or if Intel stopped it. Either way, it’s too late now.

Enthusiasts who have turned into hardware beta testers have documented their experience with the new processor in the popular German forums Hardwareluxx, ComputerBase and Extreme PC Games & Hardware (via VideoCardz). Dozens seem to have received 11700K. Some of them had a hard time running the processor on the Z490 board. This is a few updates away from full support and there is also a problem with the Z590 board. (Call Intel’s support team about it and do your best!) But after a bit of patience, the processor booted.

What was found was what was expected. The 11700K is an octa-core part with a 3.6GHz base clock and a 5GHz boost clock. Several beta testers have overclocked to 5 GHz on all cores, but one has pushed to 5.2 GHz.

At these speeds, it worked very well with some basic benchmark runs, but with the margins we’re talking about right now, it doesn’t make sense to discuss the numbers until the reviewers make apple-to-apple comparisons. ..

Speaking of which, there are rumors that Intel may announce a rocket lake on March 16th. As soon as you get the chips in the lab, test them and calm your speculation.

