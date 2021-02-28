Get the most out of your Galaxy S21 Ultra with these 10 apps and features





The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best smartphone I have ever used. Incorporating all the good points of last year’s S20 Ultra and fixing many complaints, this device is an absolute powerhouse. In other words, Uncle Ben has great flexibility in good hardware. As a result, there are many apps and resources you can use to get the most out of your shiny new phone. Here are 10 of our favorites.

Infinite painter

The S Pen is a gold standard that retains an active stylus for a long time and is great to use in the S range. The last S-pen I used was an old Note 10.1 tablet, and Samsung has made many improvements since 2012. Despite the lack of Bluetooth, this is the finest stylus I’ve used, including the Apple Pencil I have on my iPad.

Unfortunately, the app ecosystem that supports the stylus isn’t as vast on Android as on iOS. The best app I’ve ever used on Android is Infinite Painter. Sure, it doesn’t have as many features as SketchBook, but its simple interface and reliability more than make up for it.

PENUP

If you want a more rational and simple drawing experience, Samsung’s PENUP is for you. There are few tool and template choices, but it works well and has a nice coloring mode with lots of images to choose from. PENUP is available from the Galaxy Store and APK Mirror.

Pentastic

Left: Air command option, Right: Custom pointer

Once you’ve selected your S-pen, you’ll find the GoodLock module Pentastic. With this app, you can change the style of the Air Command, create your own pointers, and change the sound effects when using the stylus. The first thing I did was change the AirCommand to a circle. This is a very satisfying animation. Pentastic is available from the Galaxy Store and APK Mirror.

Hexagon installer

The Hex Installer has been around for some time and offers a number of customization options for your device. With this app, you can create your own theme for One UI. Also, since it is created using Samsung’s built-in theme app, root is not required. You can create separate themes for light mode and dark mode, theme third-party apps, and install various plugins. Plugins modify parts of the UI in certain ways. For example, there is an imitation of Stock Android. Another Duplication MIUI and other duplications provide a user-created experience.

Energy ring

The Energy Ring places a ring around the punched selfie camera to show battery levels in a fun and imaginative way. You can adjust the thickness, color, and animation until everything is set to your liking. It’s been around for a few years now, and it’s one of the first things I install when I set up a new phone.

One of my main complaints about Energy Ring was that each insisted on releasing separate versions of the app for different paid versions of the device. Thankfully, this has recently been fixed in the Universal Edition. Now you have all you need for one version of the app and you have all the same options and benefits as before.

AOD notification

With the rise of always-on displays, LED notification lights are on the decline. Thankfully, AOD Notify can replicate its functionality with a always-on display. You can blink the notification indicator around the camera notch like the Energy Ring, fill the sides of the screen like Samsung’s Edge Lighting, or display dots in the corners of the screen. It may not get as much attention as a bright LED, but it’s a clever trick that can scratch its nostalgic itch.

Good rock

Left: One-handed gesture angle, Center: Custom watch style, Right: Custom share sheet

I often hear about GoodLock, but it’s a really exceptional collection of apps. Pentastic may have had its own mention before, but the rest of the experience should be tried as well. Changing custom device themes, personalized navigation gestures, keyboard themes, and icons displayed in the status bar are just a few of the things you can do with this service.

GoodLock and its modules can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store. Alternatively, you can find the relevant APK from the APK mirror on this hub.

Microsoft Your Phone

Microsoft Your Phone is a great tool for connecting your phone to your Windows PC. This service is available on most Android devices, but is built into One UI with its own features. Even more impressive is that these exclusive products are not available on Microsoft’s own Surface Duo. In addition to notification mirroring, call support and SMS access, this app can mirror the app to your PC monitor. This means that if you want to quickly track your Amazon packages on your phone, you can track them without digging out of your pocket. Only Samsung has the ability to open up to four of these apps at the same time instead of the regular apps.

All of these features are useful, but I think the most useful aspect of your phone is copying and pasting screenshots. Taking screenshots and navigating to articles is a frequent part of my workflow when reviewing apps or picking up Android changes. Instead of syncing with Google Photos and clogging the cloud, you can drag it directly to your site. Editing photos taken on your mobile phone using Photoshop is also easy using this process. Your phone is built into your phone, so you don’t need to install anything.On the quick settings page[Windowsへのリンク]Please look for.

Samsung Dex

The DeX has been around since the Galaxy S8, and has come a long way since then. In 2017, it had to be placed in a separate dock for the phone to work, but nowadays it’s wireless. With one UI2.5, DeX could connect to any Miracast device via Wi-Fi. The S21 goes one step further by introducing it to Windows. Install the DeX client on your PC and start the pairing process on your device. Within seconds, you’ll be able to use DeX with your keyboard and mouse. DeX is pre-installed on the S21, so all you have to do to get started is find DeX in the quick settings.

Gboard

I use a lot of Samsung’s first party apps instead of Google. However, this is not the case with keyboards. Samsung keyboards aren’t bad at all, but Gboard is far better than anything else, and it’s not fun either. Gboard is fast, reliable, and fun. The Emoji Kitchen is one of my favorite features, offering quirky and sometimes hilarious emoji mashups. At a more functional level, Gboard is still in its own league. Swipe typing predictive text, auto-correction, and accuracy are far superior to anything else.

If you are using the S Pen, we strongly recommend that you enable handwriting in the Language menu. My handwriting decoding is more accurate than Samsung’s efforts and is fully compatible with all the features of the S Pen.

Although we’re focusing on the S21 Ultra here, many of these apps and features are also available on other Samsung devices. With one UI, it’s very easy to tailor your experience to your needs. These are just a few of the best ways to get the most out of your experience.

