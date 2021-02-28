Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals of the Weekend: Save Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and more





If you’re looking to enrich your Switch collection this weekend, we hope you’ll know that both Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering great Nintendo Switch games. From super-cheap compilations to discounts on the best first-party titles on the market, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, so you can find the one that suits your game mood this weekend.

Highlights include a $ 10 price cut for some of the biggest titles that have hit the system so far. These offers come from Best Buy, which has reduced the MSRP of $ 59.99 to $ 49.99 in all, from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to Super Smash Brothers Ultimate. ..

However, if you want to make it cheaper, Amazon is back with some great selling prices in the range of 2K titles. These collections are of great value and offer multiple games at one low price. The BioShock Collection is currently available for $ 19.99 ($ ​​49.99), and the Borderlands Legendary Collection is also available for $ 29.99 ($ ​​49.99).

Isn’t it America? Scroll down to see the cheapest Nintendo Switch game deals in your area.

Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals of the Weekend

Bioshock: The Collection: $ 49.99 $ 19.99 at Amazon This Bioshock: Remastered, Bioshock 2, and Bioshock Infinite on Nintendo Switch collection offers a $ 30 discount. We’ve been looking at this price for a while now, but it’s temporarily increased so if you miss a previous discount, you’ll have another chance this weekend.View transaction

Minecraft: $ 29.99 $ 20.83 on Amazon $ 20.83 on Amazon this weekend is an excellent price for already cheap titles. However, you will have to wait until March 15th for the stock to arrive.View transaction

Borderlands Legendary Collection: $ 49.99 $ 29.99 on Amazon This compilation of Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands Pre-Sequel was previously readily available at this $ 29.99 selling price. However, in the last few weeks, many retailers have returned to MSRP. It will be available for sale on Amazon this weekend with a $ 20 savings.View transaction

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Save $ 59.99 on Best Buy $ 10 on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe this weekend-a game that hasn’t seen much discounts in the US since its launch. If you want to get as many multiplayer actions as possible, this is a great place to buy now.View deal

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Best by Classic $ 59.99 $ 49.99 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate hasn’t had a discount in the last few years either. Since the introduction of Nintendo Switch on the console, few deals have hit multiplayer titles. This means getting this $ 10 discount before the price goes up again.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Best Buy $ 59.99 $ 49.99 Animal Crossing: New Horizons has seen some price cuts in the last few months after recovering from a shortage of stock shortly after launch. Best Buy is currently offering $ 10 off games on the latest Nintendo Switch deals.View transaction

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Best Buy $ 59.99, $ 49.99, $ 10 discount is a huge discount on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s been a bit cheaper so far in 2021, but this was a very rare offer. So if you miss it, you have a chance to earn savings this weekend.View transaction

Luigi’s Mansion 3: Best Buy $ 59.99 $ 49.99 Luigi’s Mansion 3 is another rarely discounted title that will be $ 10 off this weekend. Ghost Adventures can be played solo, but it’s much more fun to enjoy with Gooiji’s friends. With plenty of multiplayer co-op and competitive mini-game content as well as the main story, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is one of the best titles to hit the system in recent years.

Ring Fit Adventure: $ 79.99 $ 69.99 on Best Buy You can also save $ 10 on Ring Fit Adventure with the best buy latest Nintendo Switch game deals. That leaves us with a great $ 69.99 selling price for training games, and that’s a clear reason for the celebration, given that the inventory of this peripheral was very low during the last year.View transaction

Other Nintendo Switch Games Deals

Find out more about today’s best Nintendo Switch games deals

If you need additional controllers to support these new games, check out the latest Pro Controller sales and cheap Joy-Con prices. If you’re looking for online, you can also browse the best prices on Nintendo Switch Online. It also summarizes all the best gaming deals on different platforms.

